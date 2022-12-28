Three Peterborough United players set to leave London Road in January
It looks like three players will leave Peterborough United in the January transfer window.
Posh boss Grant McCann has confirmed players must depart the club in order to make room in his budget for a couple of new players.
Posh are known to be seeking a pair of new full-backs.
It’s safe to assume Jack Marriott will be one of the players to go with left-back Joe Tomlinson also expected to move on. Tomlinson has started just three League games for Posh since joining from Eastleigh in July, 2021.
Summer signing David Ajiboye could go out on loan.
"Like every manager I have a budget to work with and balance,” McCann stated. “Up to three players will leave to make room for players we hope to bring in.”