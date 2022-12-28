Joe Tomlinson in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Grant McCann has confirmed players must depart the club in order to make room in his budget for a couple of new players.

Posh are known to be seeking a pair of new full-backs.

It’s safe to assume Jack Marriott will be one of the players to go with left-back Joe Tomlinson also expected to move on. Tomlinson has started just three League games for Posh since joining from Eastleigh in July, 2021.

Summer signing David Ajiboye could go out on loan.