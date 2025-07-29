Three more Peterborough United League One matches have been moved for the benefit of Sky Sports
The match at Burton Albion on Saturday, October 4 will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Plus.
The home game with Stockport County has been moved from Saturday, November 22 to Thursday, November 20 and will now kick off at 8pm live on Sky Sports Football.
And the game at Lincoln City on Sunday, January 4 will now kick off at noon and will be shown live on Sky Sports Plus.
The first two Posh League One games at Cardiff on Saturday August 2 and at home to Luton Town on Saturday, August 9 will also be shown live on Sky Sports. Both have 12.30pm kick offs.
