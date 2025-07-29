Three more Peterborough United League One matches have been moved for the benefit of Sky Sports

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
Peterborough United have had three more League One games selected for live TV coverage across Sky Sports channels.

The match at Burton Albion on Saturday, October 4 will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Plus.

The home game with Stockport County has been moved from Saturday, November 22 to Thursday, November 20 and will now kick off at 8pm live on Sky Sports Football.

And the game at Lincoln City on Sunday, January 4 will now kick off at noon and will be shown live on Sky Sports Plus.

The first two Posh League One games at Cardiff on Saturday August 2 and at home to Luton Town on Saturday, August 9 will also be shown live on Sky Sports. Both have 12.30pm kick offs.

