It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation, and includes FOUR Posh players.
Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.
1. Jamie Cumming (Oxford United, on loan from Chelsea)
Position: Keeper
Value: £860,000 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Calvin Ramsay (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool)
Position: Right-back
Value: £3.42m Photo: Andrew Powell
3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
Position: Central defender
Value: £2.74m Photo: Joe Dent
4. Tom Holmes (Reading)
Position: Central-defender
Value: £2.99m Photo: Clive Rose