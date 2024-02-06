News you can trust since 1948
Ronnie Edwards is one of four Peterborough United players to make League One's most valuable XI.Ronnie Edwards is one of four Peterborough United players to make League One's most valuable XI.
This is said to the most valuable starting XI that can be fielded in League One after the transfer window closure, featuring players from Peterborough United, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Oxford Untied and Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Feb 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, based on a 4-2-3-1 formation, and includes FOUR Posh players.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

Position: Keeper Value: £860,000

1. Jamie Cumming (Oxford United, on loan from Chelsea)

Position: Keeper Value: £860,000 Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Right-back Value: £3.42m

2. Calvin Ramsay (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool)

Position: Right-back Value: £3.42m Photo: Andrew Powell

Position: Central defender Value: £2.74m

3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Position: Central defender Value: £2.74m Photo: Joe Dent

Position: Central-defender Value: £2.99m

4. Tom Holmes (Reading)

Position: Central-defender Value: £2.99m Photo: Clive Rose

