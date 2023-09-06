This is said to be League Ones team of the season so far, featuring players from Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Derby County - picture gallery
Kwame Poku and Peter Kioso have been included in this League One team of the season so far.
The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives Poku a 7.33 rating and Kioso a 7.07 season rating.
Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.
