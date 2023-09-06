News you can trust since 1948
Kwame Poku is one of two Peterborough United's players in this League One team of the season.Kwame Poku is one of two Peterborough United's players in this League One team of the season.
This is said to be League Ones team of the season so far, featuring players from Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Derby County - picture gallery

Kwame Poku and Peter Kioso have been included in this League One team of the season so far.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 07:46 BST

The team – based on a 4-4-2 formation – has been selected by the whoscored.com website, which gives Poku a 7.33 rating and Kioso a 7.07 season rating.

Here is how the team lines up. Give us your verdict and your own team of the season via our social media channels.

Position: Keeper Rating: 7.44

1. Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

Position: Keeper Rating: 7.44 Photo: Stu Forster

Position: Right-back Rating: 7.07

2. Peter Kioso (Peterborough United)

Position: Right-back Rating: 7.07 Photo: Joe Dent

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.75

3. Will Aimson (Exeter City)

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.75 Photo: Justin Setterfield

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.70

4. Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers)

Position: Central defender Rating: 7.70 Photo: Pete Norton

