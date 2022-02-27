Things were so bad against Hull City Peterborough United fans have nominated a couple of substitutes, a mascot and a set of supporters for man-of-the-match: ‘Words can’t describe that display, it clearly wasn’t all Fergie’s fault, leaderless dross, McCann the manager needs McCann the midfielder

Hayden Coulson of Peterborough United in action against Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

That and other views were quickly relayed to the PT by frustrated fans after Grant McCann’s homecoming was ruined by his former club.

Naming a Posh man-of-the-match from the starting line-up proved difficult for most leading to some imaginative suggestions!

Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann and Assistant Manager Cliff Byrne during the game against Hull. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

What’s really bad is this was a crucial game. Win and we were still in the fight. That wasn’t reflected in what McCann did or said or in the way the team played. Strange selection and formation. No drive from him or the team. You’d hope to see signs of a refresh at least.

@Faugeres34

I missed the rugby for THIS! MoM Coulsen - actually went forward with the ball.

@dalerout

Let’s start building for next season. MoM RJJ.

@maffu77

Lack of quality in all positions. It’s a dead heat between all of them for MoM and not in a good way.

@csking75

Players not good enough recruitment dire!

@andypowell98

Why switch Ward & Burrows? MOM Reece Brown.

@andyjimmyfisher

Words can’t really describe that performance. No-one deserved MOM.

@MNurrish

No new manager bounce. Poor, poor, poor! MOM Coulson.

@ShowbizJones

Proof if it was needed, Fergie was not to blame for all performances. The club needs to seriously look at the recruitment policy in the closed season. Players are not good enough and the Championship is now a more competitive league.

@matthewjlsmith

Don’t play midfielders as wing backs. MOM Kent.

@MattCasey111

Woeful. Weak. Embarrassing. Inept. Leaderless dross. No one worthy of MOM.

@janemor50334582

Comfortably worst performance for the season.

@milanvanco1

Please be gentle with us Pep. MOM Ronnie Edwards.

@TobyWoody

Ownership, poor recruitment last season. MOM supporters.

@OllyOllyposh

Little boys in big boys playground. MOM Ronnie Edwards.

@RayEllis17

Glad I live 95 miles away. MOM:???

@MrGlonk

Missed opportunity to get 3 points. MOM: Coulson, at least he took players on and created something.

@BaldeyAl

Proved the players are the problem! MOM: Coulson.

@davidwh1971

No drive, no passion, no hope. MOM Edwards.

@IanJBryant

No confidence, lacking ideas, lacking quality. MOM Kent,

@buckets95

Woeful, lowest point of the season. MOM Coulson.

@SidDay1

Spineless nobodies and officially relegated. MOM Peter Burrow the mascot for putting the ball top bins at HT.

@MichaelRealReed

League One champions next season hopefully. MOM Peter Burrow.

@MaxCasper10001

McCann needs Grant McCann in midfield. MoM - Undeserved.