Things were so bad against Hull City Peterborough United fans have nominated a couple of substitutes, a mascot and a set of supporters for man-of-the-match: ‘Words can’t describe that display, it clearly wasn’t all Fergie’s fault, leaderless dross, McCann the manager needs McCann the midfielder
Peterborough United’s performance during a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City yesterday (February 26) was the worst seen at the Weston Homes Stadium this season.
That and other views were quickly relayed to the PT by frustrated fans after Grant McCann’s homecoming was ruined by his former club.
Naming a Posh man-of-the-match from the starting line-up proved difficult for most leading to some imaginative suggestions!
What’s really bad is this was a crucial game. Win and we were still in the fight. That wasn’t reflected in what McCann did or said or in the way the team played. Strange selection and formation. No drive from him or the team. You’d hope to see signs of a refresh at least.
I missed the rugby for THIS! MoM Coulsen - actually went forward with the ball.
Let’s start building for next season. MoM RJJ.
Lack of quality in all positions. It’s a dead heat between all of them for MoM and not in a good way.
Players not good enough recruitment dire!
Why switch Ward & Burrows? MOM Reece Brown.
Words can’t really describe that performance. No-one deserved MOM.
No new manager bounce. Poor, poor, poor! MOM Coulson.
Proof if it was needed, Fergie was not to blame for all performances. The club needs to seriously look at the recruitment policy in the closed season. Players are not good enough and the Championship is now a more competitive league.
Don’t play midfielders as wing backs. MOM Kent.
Woeful. Weak. Embarrassing. Inept. Leaderless dross. No one worthy of MOM.
Comfortably worst performance for the season.
Please be gentle with us Pep. MOM Ronnie Edwards.
Ownership, poor recruitment last season. MOM supporters.
Little boys in big boys playground. MOM Ronnie Edwards.
Glad I live 95 miles away. MOM:???
Missed opportunity to get 3 points. MOM: Coulson, at least he took players on and created something.
Proved the players are the problem! MOM: Coulson.
No drive, no passion, no hope. MOM Edwards.
No confidence, lacking ideas, lacking quality. MOM Kent,
Woeful, lowest point of the season. MOM Coulson.
Spineless nobodies and officially relegated. MOM Peter Burrow the mascot for putting the ball top bins at HT.
League One champions next season hopefully. MOM Peter Burrow.
McCann needs Grant McCann in midfield. MoM - Undeserved.
