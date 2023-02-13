Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In fact Ferguson and his players are delighted they have an immediate chance to respond in another League One fixture, albeit a tough Tuesday night trip to Fleetwood Town.

It would be a shock to see multiple changes in the Posh starting line-up as Ferguson found one benefit from the club’s joint record Football League home defeat.

"I’m always optimistic,” Ferguson said. “But at 4-0 down against a good side I started thinking about the Fleetwood game. One good thing to come out of the game was having the chance to get the likes of Nathan Thompson, Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku off the pitch so they will be fresher tomorrow than they might have been.

Nathan Thompson in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

"We moved on from Bolton after a brief chat on Sunday morning. We are staying positive and we are all pleased to have another game so quickly, although playing Fleetwood away from home is never easy at the best of times.

"If we win though we will have won four games out of five. If someone had said we would get 12 points from my first five matches I’d have been delighted and that’s what we will be aiming to do.

"There’s no panic by any stretch of the imagination. Saturday was a freak result. We were the better team in the first-half and yet finished it 2-0 down. We didn’t get the rub of the green and that happens sometimes, but I am looking at the last four games rather than the last one and there was plenty to like about them.

"Stats about who we’ve beaten and who we haven’t don’t interest me. We’ve moved onto the next game now and it’s a very hard one. Fleetwood have recruited very well and they’ve gone strong up top with Jack Marriott and Jayden Stockley who should be a handful together at this level.

“They played well and deserved to win at Charlton on Saturday, but we are very much in the mix at the top end of a division alongside some very strong sides and we want to stay there for as long as possible.

"We have some travelling to do this week with a game at Morecambe as well coming up on Saturday, but that won’t become an excuse for us.”

Fleetwood are seeking a League One double over Posh having won 1-0 at London Road in September.

Marriott left Posh for the Cod Army in January for a reported fee of £250k.

**Posh midfielder Ollie Norburn is scheduled to play 45 minutes for Posh in a friendly against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday morning. He hasn’t played since March.