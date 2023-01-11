Jack Marriott of Peterborough United in action against Chelsea U21s

Marriott’s desire to leave because of a lack of game-time under previous boss Grant McCann was common knowledge. Posh have received several bids for the 28 year-old, but the club are stalling possible suitors until the outcome of Ferguson’s intervention is known.

But it appears Thompson (32) was also keen to depart after a difficult first half of the campaign.

And Ferguson is hopeful both will stay. As of Wednesday afternoon both were considered available for selection for the League One game at Port Vale on Monday (January 16).

“I’ve had good conversations with both players,” Ferguson said. “It was well known Jack was definitely going to leave in January, but he could change his mind. It could depend on team selections I guess.

“We have spoken a couple of times and he’s looked sharp in training. I’m hopeful he will stay with us and it’s the same with Nathan.

"He hasn’t played much, but he has had personal issues and there were other things that made him think about leaving.

"I want him to stay because he is a natural leader in the dressing room and at the training ground as well as a very good player.

"But I have to say I don’t buy into players wanting to leave just because they’ve not been in the side.

"It’s a squad game these days and it’s important everyone sticks together.

"As things stand Jack and Nathan are available for selection on Monday.”

Thompson has started just 10 of 24 League One games this season. He’s missed matches because of injury and suspension, but his form also slipped below his normal levels.

Marriott has started just nine League One games, scoring four times, but not since the opening moments of the 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth on September 3.

The former League One Golden Boot winner suffered because of McCann’s prefence to playing one striker.

Thompson is out of contract at the end of this season, but there is an extra year’s option available .

