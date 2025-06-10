There's a thin (blue) line between love and hate at Peterborough United...and why Ricky-Jade Jones will be missed!

Is the Posh stadium still fit for purpose. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Peterborough United fans have been telling the PT what they love and hate the most about following their favourite club.

What do the supporters think about the London Road stadium? Why will one Posh fan miss Ricky-Jade Jones? What drives fans ‘insane?’ What dance group should be brought back to supply half-time entertainment? What 8-letter word really irritates the fans?

It’s all here after we asked Posh fans for their likes and dislikes of the matchday experience through @PTAlanSwann on X….

I like meeting up with people before and at the game, and the expectation that anything can happen whilst watching Posh!

One Posh fan will miss the excitement Ricky-Jade Jones delivers. Photo David Lowndes.

As for irritations I still don't get why people spend a lot of time moaning. Is that really supporting a team?

@romysdad.

I love the drama of the match - 90+ minutes, rather like a feature film, hopefully lots of excitement, but I’m not quite sure what the end is going to be! I also get the chance to shout at people in public.

What irritates me most is the faffing about the back! Often heart-stopping!

What irritates these Posh fans?

@TobyWoody

Thing that irritates me at London Road? My delusional expectations every time I walk into the LRE. You’d think that I’d know better after all these years.

@adi_mowles.

Love: Build up and de-brief interactions from you and the chairman. Seeing the next pending young star. Fergie - even though he looks grumpy. Football - every season has something.

Of course Posh fans enjoy winning! Photo Darren Wiles

Irritate: We can't find 2/3 players (that we are used to) together that can light up a side.

@SidDay1

Love: Meeting my friends who have become family watching my favourite football team.

Irritate: Jobsworth stewards and the same half time entertainment we’ve had for years, but having lost the Posh Rockettes!

@josh_massyPufc

Love: Everything

Irritate: Everything

@DE180YPOSH

One thing i'll really miss next season, is the collective gasp of anticipation when a loose opposition pass triggers that injection of speed from Ricky-Jade Jones - always felt truly exciting, as if anything could happen.

I love supporting Posh, but don't profess to know anything about the mechanics of the game, but our throws in drive me INSANE.

@nobody_honest.

Listening to (superfan) ‘Gobber’ having the same conversation pretty much verbatim game in game out year after year is always a treat!

@david1h1971

Love: Watching the young players develop into sought after players. You genuinely never know what's going to happen when Posh play. It could be the best or worst 90 minutes of your life. It does make it compelling.

Irritate: The one guy in the family stand who shouts "FORWARDS" each time Posh make a sidewards or backwards pass. Players throwing hands up and walking around for 5 mins after a bad pass or shot while the game goes on. 95% of games from November to March (24/25 season).

@matt_pufc

Love: Pre-match with mates

Hate: The cashless stadium.

@PoshBully1934

Our throw-ins irritate me so much, no-one evers moves for them and they all stand like statues. Another is when set pieces don’t beat the first man, winds me up more than it should.

@juppy95

Love: Just the football in general apart from last season.

Irritating: Fans in the Family Stand who shout ‘forwards’ and constantly moan even when there is nothing to moan about.

@Alexnelson2004

I love it all really. Everything is part of the journey. Having said that I have to admit that our inability to take a throw-in successfully winds me up every week and turns me into a seething wreck of frustration and anger.

@PeterboroughJoe

Things I love: Winning

Things that irritate me: Losing, rubbish players, fans, catering, tannoy, half-time ‘entertainment’, toilets, London Road in general.

@Peter_POSH

Love: Being with the lads, London Road scenes when we score a winning goal and every time we get a corner.

Irritate: Listening to the bloke behind me in LRE trying to commentate the game I’m watching!

@bradderz2212