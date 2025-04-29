There's a cup final in York for Peterborough United Under 18s on Wednesday, Under 21s beaten on Tuesday

Bolu Shofowoke during his Posh debut against Bolton Wanderers. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United will tackle Sheffield United in the final of the Professional Development Under 18 League Cup Under 18 Final at York City on Wednesday evening (7pm kick off).

Posh will be underdogs against a young Blades team who have beaten them twice already this season. Jimmy Unwin’s side have a few injury issues with regular starter Patryk Sykut the latest to be ruled out.

Top scorer Bolu Shofowoke’s presence will depend on whether or not Posh take him with the first team to a League One fixture at Mansfield Town. Shofowoke made his first-team debut aged 16 in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

A Posh team full of trialists went down 7-2 to Charlton Athletic in a Professional Development League Under 21 fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the trialists scored the Posh goals.