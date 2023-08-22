There is still no sign of Peterborough United on the live TV schedule, but a second Cambridge United game has been selected
But a second appearance for Cambridge United has been announced as, perhaps bizarrely given the size of the fanbases involved, a trip for the current leaders of League One to lowly Burton Albion will be screened live by Sky Sports on Monday, October 9.
The Cambridge home game with Reading has also been selected for live coverage on Monday, September 4.
Derby County v Northampton Town will also be televised live on Saturday, September 9.
They are the only three League One games in the current live football schedule.
It’s a shame for Posh who are currently delivering some stylish and attractive football.