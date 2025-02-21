Joe Taylor (left) in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Few are expecting Peterborough United to get anything at Huddersfield Town in a League One fixture on Saturday.

But the recent home form of 'The Terriers’ gives Posh hope, as long as we all ignore the awful away form of Darren Ferguson’s side since August of course!

Huddersfield’s last home win at the John Smith’s Stadium arrived on Boxing Day when they beat Stockport County 1-0. Since then Bolton, Burton, Rotherham, Birmingham and Reading have all left with something. Huddersfield haven’t scored a goal in their last three home games.

Injuries have also been an issue for the club in fifth. Key midfielder Herbie Kane has now been ruled out for the season. Also sidelined tomorrow are Joe Taylor, Matty Pearson, Rhys Healey, Danny Ward, Mikel Miller and Ruben Roosken, while Brodie Spencer is suspended. On-loan Wolves centre-back Nigel Lonwijk is back from injury to face Posh.

Ex-Posh striker Taylor was ruled out for 6-7 weeks after injuring his hamstring on debut soon after arriving from Luton Town. The 22 year-old didn’t start a single Football League game for Posh and scored just one EFL Cup goal before a shock £500k move to Luton in January 2023.

FORM GUIDE

Huddersfield ended a run of five League One games without a win when coming from behind to win a Yorkshire derby 2-1 at Barnsley last weekend. They then won 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday courtesy of a late Josh Koroma goal.

Huddersfield have lost four League One home games this season to Bolton, Birmingham, Blackpool and Northampton.

PAST LEAGUE MEETINGS

Posh have won three and lost four of 11 Football League games at Huddersfield. It finished 3-0 to the home side in the last meeting, a Championship clash in March, 2022.

Skipper Andy Edwards scored the only goal when Posh last won a league game at Huddersfield, in Division Two in 2003.

REFEREE Veteran Darren Drysdale is the man-in-the-middle at Huddersfield Town tomorrow. He’s issued 67 yellow cards and two red cards in 20 outings this season. His only card-free game was at Posh v Burton Albion in November when he failed to see the visiting goalkeeper handling the ball outside his penalty area in the early stages of the game.