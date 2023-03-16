News you can trust since 1948
There are twists and turns galore to come, but Peterborough United just have to keep on winning

Peterborough United ​boss Darren Ferguson is convinced there will be many more twists and turns in the final two months of the League One season.

By Alan Swann
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:02 GMT- 2 min read
Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​But he has told his players they have to be ultra consistent in their final 10 games of the campaign to have any chance of overhauling Wycombe Wanderers and Bolton Wanderers and finishing in the top six.

There’s a reasonable chance Posh could be within three points of a play-off place with a win at Lincoln City on Saturday, a match which kicks off at 1pm on police advice.

Sixth-placed Bolton are at relentless League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Seventh-placed Wycombe also have a tough game at home to in-form automatic promotion chasers Barnsley on Saturday .

Harrison Burrows scores for Posh at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
"There will be twists and turns to come,” Ferguson said. “But we can’t afford any more slip ups.

"We have to match our performance at Burton on Tuesday on a regular basis and we can’t afford to have another display like the one against Cheltenham last Saturday.

"It was a pleasing night at Burton, but we have to back it up at Lincoln which won’t be easy.

“You've got to be level-headed as a manager. You can't think you're the worst team in the world after one performance and you can’t think you’ve cracked it after one good win.

"We’ve already moved on to the next game

“When you go Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday it can be a little more difficult, but after Lincoln we've got a break, which we're glad of after a busy period.”

Posh could need to win seven or eight of their final 10 matches which is a tall order for a team who have only won three games in a row on two occasions this season.

Posh are 12/1 with Sky Bet to win promotion and 3/1 with the same firm to finish in the top six.

They are 23/20 to win at Lincoln on Saturday.

Key League One games

Friday: Sheff Wed v Bolton. Saturday: Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth, Derby v Fleetwood, Ipswich v Shrewsbury, Wycombe v Barnsley.

