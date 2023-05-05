News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comHarrison Burrows (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Harrison Burrows (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

There are key absentees, but Peterborough United still have the players available to beat Barnsley at Oakwell

It’s very likely that first-choice Peterborough United full-backs Nathan Thompson and Nathanael Ogbeta will miss the crunch League One clash at Barnsley on Sunday.

By Alan Swann
Published 5th May 2023, 07:00 BST

If so then Posh should play without full-backs, rather than trying to shoehorn players into the team out of position, and change to a 3-4-1-2 formation and I believe the players are available to make it work….

Nine clean sheets in 21 appearances is a decent return for the on-loan goalkeeper, but he's not been totally convincing at times.

1. WILL NORRIS

Nine clean sheets in 21 appearances is a decent return for the on-loan goalkeeper, but he's not been totally convincing at times.

Knight is my right-sided centre-back which is a better fit for him than the right-back spot he occupied last weekend. He has shown some good attacking dash from this position in the past. Three centre-backs is the best option should Barnsley play decent central strikers Devante Cole and James Norwood.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Knight is my right-sided centre-back which is a better fit for him than the right-back spot he occupied last weekend. He has shown some good attacking dash from this position in the past. Three centre-backs is the best option should Barnsley play decent central strikers Devante Cole and James Norwood.

I'd play him in the middle of my back three rather than on the left. If Nathan Thompson does become available I'd consider playing him here with Kent on the right.

3. FRANKIE KENT

I'd play him in the middle of my back three rather than on the left. If Nathan Thompson does become available I'd consider playing him here with Kent on the right.

He is much more assured as a left centre-back than Kent. He's certainly much closer to being a defender comfortable on either foot. He's toughened up in the second-half of the season without it affecting his composure on the ball.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

He is much more assured as a left centre-back than Kent. He's certainly much closer to being a defender comfortable on either foot. He's toughened up in the second-half of the season without it affecting his composure on the ball.

