The transfer deals completed by Peterborough United’s relegation rivals in January include a sought after Premier League striker

Hull completed the loan signing of Brentford striker Marcus Forss on deadline day. Photo: Getty Images.

Posh currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety, with a game in hand on Reading. They are now firmly part of a mini-league involving the bottom sides that have been cut adrift from Hull in 19th place. Posh trail the Tigers by 12 points.

Of the sides around them, Posh have been the busiest in the January window though, bringing in six players.

Losing Siriki Dembele was undoubtedly a blow but they were not the only team fighting for their lives in these last 18 or 19 games that lost an attacking talisman.

Below is the major transfer business completed by Posh’s closest rivals:

HULL CITY: P28, 32 pts

Hull’s business did not begun until the final week of the window due to the time it took Acun Ilicali to complete his takeover of the club but they certainly made up for lost time in the final few days.

Brentford striker, Marcus Forss, who Posh fans were clamouring for the club to sign, made the move on deadline day, alongside Iranian international striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, the first of the club’s new signings from the new owner’s vast Turkish contact book.

Ins: Regan Salter (Sheffield United, Ryan Longman (Brighton), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Fenerbache) loan, Marcus Forss (Brentford) loan, Liam Walsh (Swansea) loan

Outs: Josh Magennis (Wigan)

Cardiff City: P27, 26 pts

All the action was on the striker front for Cardiff. They drafted in Jordan Hugill, who scored on his debut against Forest on Sunday, and Wycombe’s unlikely goal-scoring hero at this level, Uche Ikpeazu on loan.

This was to cover up the loss star man Keiffer Moore though, who was one of the five deadline day signings Bournemouth got done. He scored 20 goals for the Bluebirds in the last campaign.

Ins: Jordan Hugill (Norwich) loan, Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough) loan, Cody Drameh (Leeds) loan

Outs: Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) £5m

Reading: P28, 22pts

The Royals kept their fans up right until the deadline to see if they would do any major January business. It finally came with less than an hour to go when striker George Puscas and defender Liam Moore were allowed to leave on loan.

Ex-Premier League winger Tom Ince came the other way from Stoke as he looks to revitalise career after two injury-hit seasons.

Ins: Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal) loan, Tom Ince (Stoke) loan

Outs: George Puscas (Pisa) loan, Liam Moore (Stoke) loan

Derby County: P28, 15pts

It was always going to be more about outs that ins for Derby in this window with the administrators still trying to find a buyer. Rams fans will probably be glad things were not worse as their hero Tom Lawrence was heavily linked with a move to Bournemouth at one point. Losing Phil Jagielka was a blow though.

19-year-old striker Luke Plange headed to Crystal Palace on the deadline but returned on loan.

Ins: Luke Plange (Crystal Palace) loan

Outs: David Marshall (QPR) free, Phil Jagielka (Stoke) free, Graeme Shinnie (Wigan) £30k, Sam Baldock released, Dylan Williams (Chelsea), Luke Plange (Crystal Palace)

Barnsley: P27, 14pts

Barnsley look doomed. Poya Asbaghi has not masterminded a turnaround in fortunes and has not had any help in this window.

They ran out of time to loan Watford’s Domingos Quina and only brought in midfielder Amine Bassi on loan from France.

Ins: Amine Bassi (Metz) loan