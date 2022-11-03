News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Jonson Clarke-Harris is League One's top scorer.

The three Peterborough United players rated as being amongst the 20 best performing players this season and the Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers players who join them - in pictures

Jonson Clarke-Harris has had a cracking season so far with 11 goals already to his name.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

It makes him League One’s top scorer and has also seen him given a whopping 7.45 season rating by the whoscored.com website.

That rating makes him the second highest performing player in League One this season according to the website.

He is joined in the top 20 players by team-mates Joe Ward and Kwame Poku.

But which other players are doing the business so far?

Let us know your thoughts on who is hot or not at your club and the league in general, via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

7.57

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

7.45

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. Lee Evans (Ipswich Town)

7.40

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

4. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

7.39

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Jonson Clarke-HarrisSheffield WednesdayBristol RoversDerby County
Next Page
Page 1 of 5