The three Peterborough United players rated as being amongst the 20 best performing players this season and the Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers players who join them - in pictures
Jonson Clarke-Harris has had a cracking season so far with 11 goals already to his name.
It makes him League One’s top scorer and has also seen him given a whopping 7.45 season rating by the whoscored.com website.
That rating makes him the second highest performing player in League One this season according to the website.
He is joined in the top 20 players by team-mates Joe Ward and Kwame Poku.
But which other players are doing the business so far?
