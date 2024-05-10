Peterborough United are expected to challenge for the League One title again next season.Peterborough United are expected to challenge for the League One title again next season.
The teams already being tipped to challenge for the 2024/25 League One title, including Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Wrexham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2024, 12:01 BST
Posh agonisingly missed out promotion once again this season.

Defeat to Oxford over two legs leaves Posh facing another challenge ahead next season as they look to return to the Championship.

They will once again be one of the fancied teams in what will be another heavily-stacked League One.

The early odds are already out with SkyBet, who have given their verdict on Posh’s chances of winning the League

So who are the early favourites to be fighting it out from League One in 2024/25?

Here league sponsors SkyBet give us their early odds.

3/1

1. Birmingham City

9/1

9/1

2. Huddersfield Town

9/1

10/1

3. Wrexham

10/1

10/1

4. Peterborough United

10/1

