The superstars that Peterborough United are set to face when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola, renowned as one of the greatest managers there has even been, will bring his Manchester City side to the Weston Homes Stadium to face Posh in an FA Cup fifth round tie next month.

The tie will take place on week commencing Monday February 28. With fans already clamouring for details about tickets, below is a look at some of the stars that Posh could be set to face.

They include players that have cost almost one billion pounds and come with an impressive list of honours.

1. KYLE WALKER Fee paid: £50m 330 Premier League apps, 8 goals 65 international caps Major honours: Premier League x3, FA Cup x1, EFL Cup x4 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. JOHN STONES Fee paid: £47.5m 191 Premier League apps, 6 goals 55 international caps, 3 goals Premier League x3, FA Cup x1, EFL Cup x2 Photo: Getty Images Europe Photo Sales

3. AYMERIC LAPORTE Fee paid: £57m 94 Premier League apps, 7 goals 14 international caps (Spain), 1 goal Major honours: Premier League x3, FA Cup x1, EFL Cup x3, Spanish Super Cup x1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. RUBEN DIAS Fee paid: £61m 53 Premier League apps, 3 goals 37 international caps (Portugal), 2 goals Major honours: Portuguese league x1, Premier League x1, EFL Cup x1, UEFA Nations League x1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales