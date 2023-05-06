News you can trust since 1948
The stunning form of Posh U18s and who to keep an eye on in Tuesday's League Cup Final including 'the best centre-back prospect in Academy history.'

Peterborough United Under 18s completed an outstanding season in the Professional Development League with a 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 6th May 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read
Posh Under 18s have had plenty to celebrate. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh Under 18s have had plenty to celebrate. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh Under 18s have had plenty to celebrate. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goals from Tyler Winters – his sixth in his last four matches – and another from strike partner Rueben Marshall – his 24th goal of the season – secured a 15th win in 19 matches in all competitions for the team in 2023.

Posh have finished third in their Northern Division ahead of five Championship clubs – Coventry City, Burnley, Birmingham City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic – and League One big hitters Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley were the runaway winners with Sheffield United second, three points ahead of Posh.

And Posh fans have a chance to watch a team chairman Darragh MacAnthony is known to rate highly when they tackle Birmingham in the League Cup Final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (May 9, 7pm kick off). Admission is free for season ticket holders with adult tickets available for £3 and concessions (seniors and under 18s) at £1. Blocks C, D and E in the Main North Stand will be open for the fixture.

Winters and Marshall are two to keep an eye on, while Benjamin Arthur is regarded by one club insider as ‘the best Academy central defender of all time’.

Full-backs James Dornelly and Janos Bondar, who have already signed professional development contracts, and Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa player, have also impressed Academy staff.

