Posh Under 18s have had plenty to celebrate. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goals from Tyler Winters – his sixth in his last four matches – and another from strike partner Rueben Marshall – his 24th goal of the season – secured a 15th win in 19 matches in all competitions for the team in 2023.

Posh have finished third in their Northern Division ahead of five Championship clubs – Coventry City, Burnley, Birmingham City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic – and League One big hitters Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley were the runaway winners with Sheffield United second, three points ahead of Posh.

And Posh fans have a chance to watch a team chairman Darragh MacAnthony is known to rate highly when they tackle Birmingham in the League Cup Final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (May 9, 7pm kick off). Admission is free for season ticket holders with adult tickets available for £3 and concessions (seniors and under 18s) at £1. Blocks C, D and E in the Main North Stand will be open for the fixture.

Winters and Marshall are two to keep an eye on, while Benjamin Arthur is regarded by one club insider as ‘the best Academy central defender of all time’.