Posh players celebrate their Wembley triumph in 1992.

Posh beat Stockport County 2-1 in the final thanks to two second-half goals from ‘King’ Ken Charlery.

Posh played an astonishing 68 competitive matches in the 1991-92 season. That was made up of 46 Division Three matches, 3 play-off games, 8 League Cup games, 3 FA Cup games and 8 Trophy matches.

The diving header from Steve Cooper at Huddersfield Town that took Posh to Wembley.

Posh skipper Mick Halsall played in 66 of those games with Dave Robinson (63), Steve Welsh (62) and Worrell Sterling (61) also appearing in more than 60, Charlery made 56 appearances that season.

Charlery’s 26 goals in all competitions was more than double the next highest of 12 managed by David Riley. No-one else reached double figures.

Posh finished sixth in the Third Division behind champions Brentford, runners-up Birmingham City, Huddersfield, Stoke and Stockport. Posh drew the first leg of their play-off semi-final 2-2 at home to Huddersfield with goals from Charlery and Halsall. Halsall equalised two minutes from time.

Huddersfield took the lead in the second minute of the second leg at Leeds Road, but Sterling levelled in the 70th minute with substitute Steve Cooper winning the game with an 86th minute diving header from a Bobby Barnes cross. It was the only goal Cooper scored for Posh during a loan spell from Tranmere Rovers.

The winning Posh team at Wembley in 1992 was: Fred Barber, Noel Luke, Ronnie Robinson, Dave Robinson, Steve Welsh (sub Lee Howarth, 76 mins), Mick Halsall, Marcus Ebdon, Worrell Sterling,Tony Adcock, Ken Charlery, Bobby Barnes. Unused sub Steve Cooper.

The attendance was 35,087, with an estimated 28,000 supporting Posh.