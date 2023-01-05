Darragh MacAnthony with Gary Johnson. Photo: Alan Storer.

MacAnthony has despatched Grant McCann and Darren Ferguson twice. He’s also given the order of the boot to Keith Alexander, the manager he inherited in 2006, Mark Cooper, Gary Johnson, Dave Robertson, Graham Westley and Steve Evans.

Two others – Jim Gannon and Darren Ferguson (the third coming) – quit.

Ferguson (mark four) is MacAnthony’s 13th permanent manager. He’s also employed six caretaker-managers briefly, including McCann twice.

Posh boss Mark Cooper ahead of his first match in charge at Sheffield United.

Ferguson’s second spell of four years and a month is the longest any manager has survived. Ferguson’s third spell of three years and one month is the second longest stay in MacAnthony’s hot seat and his first spell of two years and 10 months is the third longest stint in charge of team affairs at Posh!

Ferguson is the only Posh manager to have won anything (four promotions and an EFL Trophy) in MacAnthony’s reign.

