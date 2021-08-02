The return to action of Jack Marriott was the one positive of a dismal Peterborough United display at Portsmouth

Jack Marriott in action for Posh at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marriott made his first appearance of the summer following his return to Posh from Derby County and played for an hour - 15 minutes longer than expected -in a 2-0 defeat which also saw star midfielder Jack Taylor limp off with a hamstring issue. A fitness update on Taylor was expected today (Monday).

The 27 year-old had been struggling to shake off a knee complain, but manager Darren Ferguson was so pleased with his forward’s form and fitness he’s shelved plans to give him another run-out in the final friendly of pre-season at King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday (August 3).

Marriott will instead be held back for Saturday’s Championship opener at Luton Town where he can expect to lead the forward line. Last season’s top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is now expected to make his comeback from injury at Lynn.

Posh striker Jack Marriott battles for possession at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I was only scheduled to play for 45 minutes,” Marriott revealed. “But the gaffer asked me at half time if I wanted to carry on and I said I’d go for as long as possible.

“I’m very pleased to come through an hour unscathed. It’s been a long time coming and all the hard work I’ve been doing behind the scenes has paid off.

“We didn’t play as well as we would have liked. We didn’t have any fluidity to our play. We didn’t create any chances, but we will. I have to get used to the team’s play and they will get used to my runs, and then the chances will come.

“It was the first time I’d been in a match scenario with the lads, but it was great to get the number 14 shirt back on and play in front of fans again.

“We’ll probably have to get used to having a crowd in again as now we can’t hear everything the manager anymore, but it’s how football should be played so it’s a very welcome change.