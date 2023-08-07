News you can trust since 1948
Will winger David Ajiboye get a rare Posh start against Swindon Town? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The PT would make nine changes to the Peterborough United starting line-up for a first round Carabao Cup tie.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will presumably shuffle his pack for the Carabao Cup tie at home to League Two side Swindon Town on Tuesday (7.30pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST

Posh are already likely to be without skipper Ephron Mason-Clark after he limped out of Saturday’s League One win at Reading so they can ill afford any more injuries ahead of a tough home game with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The PT would only pick two players who started at Reading.

Our team in a 4-2-1-3 formation...

Nicholas Bilokapic looks set to be the number one Posh goalkeeper for now, but it's important to get his main rival match ready. Blackmore played well in the first round of this competition last season.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Nicholas Bilokapic looks set to be the number one Posh goalkeeper for now, but it's important to get his main rival match ready. Blackmore played well in the first round of this competition last season. Photo: Joe Dent

Peter Kioso has experienced recent injury issues so best not risk him in this competition. Knight is athletic enough to cope with the right-back position against League Two opponents and a game might help him forget the frustration of missing out on a move to the Championship.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Peter Kioso has experienced recent injury issues so best not risk him in this competition. Knight is athletic enough to cope with the right-back position against League Two opponents and a game might help him forget the frustration of missing out on a move to the Championship. Photo: Joe Dent

We keep hearing there are eight clubs after this left-back and yet he remains at the club. If he was good enough for the subs bench at Reading, he's good enough to start this game. He knows Swindon well so insider information might be available!

3. JOE TOMLINSON

We keep hearing there are eight clubs after this left-back and yet he remains at the club. If he was good enough for the subs bench at Reading, he's good enough to start this game. He knows Swindon well so insider information might be available! Photo: Joe Dent

If he really is the next Ricardo Santos, this tall centre-back needs to be pushing for a regular first-team start. There could be a slot available when Ronnie Edwards leaves. I'd leave Edwards out of this game as he's far too precious to risk, for more than one reason.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

If he really is the next Ricardo Santos, this tall centre-back needs to be pushing for a regular first-team start. There could be a slot available when Ronnie Edwards leaves. I'd leave Edwards out of this game as he's far too precious to risk, for more than one reason. Photo: Joe Dent

