The Peterborough Telegraph would give Ephron Mason-Clark a rest against Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.
The PT suggests giving another Peterborough United regular a rest for the visit of Cheltenham

Peterborough United have breathed fresh life into their League One play-off push.

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago

Posh need to build on that momentum though with nothing but victory over lowly Cheltenham deemed acceptable as Posh try to close the gap further to the top six.

The PT has suggested just the one change to the line-up that beat Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday and that change comes about as another of Posh’s regulars is in need of a rest.

It’s still a 4-2-3-1 formation.

His kicking has been a bit wayward of late but he has no obvious rival. Made a great late block against Shrewsbury, those wanting a penalty are baffling.

1. WILL NORRIS

Photo: Joe Dent

The more attacking of Posh's two left-back options and should get plenty of opportunity to get forward, which will be welcome.

2. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Photo: Joe Dent

His return to the team was enforced but the break seems to have done him the world of good.

3. FRANKIE KENT

Photo: Joe Dent

The pick of the Posh defenders with his strong form at the moment.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Photo: Joe Dent

