Peterborough United should change a winning team to tackle one of League One’s form sides at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).
They should also correct a mystifying Monday selection from the win at Port Vale earlier this week.
Charlton have won their last three third tier matches under former Posh skipper Dean Holden.
Posh started impressively under Darren Ferguson at Vale, but the Londoners are sure to present a tougher test.
The PT has stuck with the same 4-2-3-1 formation used at Vale Park.
1. WILL NORRIS
The new goalkeeper made a crucial early save at Port Vale on his debut, but after that it was a succession of easy catches and big clearance kicks. I expect he will take some shifting from the starting line-up.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced right-back looked more like his old self at Vale Park. He has a terrific understanding with right winger Joe Ward. Thompson's communication skills are vital according to the manager.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
If Posh had a weakness at Vale it was at left-back where Dan Butler struggled, particularly in the first-half. New signing Ogbeta should play if fully fit as a first clean sheet away from home of the season was earned against a team missing their two top strikers. Posh need to do better at stopping crosses coming in.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Josh Knight can consider himseflf unfortunate not to play more in recent weeks, but Kent played well enough at Port Vale to keep his place.
Photo: Joe Dent