It looks a much softer League One in 2023-24 thanks to the departure of big hitting clubs Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Two of the clubs relegated from the Championship have financial issues and Reading are expected to join Wigan Athletic in suffering points deductions.

The teams promoted from League Two are unlikely to challenge for a top half spot never mind promotion so surely there’s a great chance for Posh to return to the Championship?

Not necessarily as Posh also have debt concerns, while many recent promotion winners have been replaced by players unexposed at this level.

A healthy club is just as important as a successful one so Posh will deserve patience from fans if things don’t start well.

Ground can always be made up in the second half of the season.

Here is how I think the season will shape up, and end.

​*Title odds supplied by Sky Bet on August 1.

1 . 24th: CAMBRIDGE UNITED Manager: Mark Bonner (pictured)....3 signings: Danny Andrew, Sully Kaikai, Elias Kachunga....Title odds: 50/1...PT Comment: Lucky to survive last season and they look weaker now with their best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker all departing the Abbey. A long season ahead for Posh’s county rivals. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: CHELTENHAM TOWN Manager: Wade Elliott...3 signings: Luke Southwood, Curtis Davies (pictured), Liam Smith...Title odds: 66/1... PT Comment: The loss of star forward Alfie May could mean relegation early in May. The only race to involve Cheltenham will be the frantic scramble to avoid the drop and they might well not be successful. Photo: James Gill Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: EXETER CITY Manager: Gary Caldwell... 3 signings: Jack Aitchison, Dion Rankine, Tom Carroll (pictured)...Title odds: 33/1...PT Comment: Some key men have departed St James' Park so it could be grim for the Grecians. If former Spurs midfielder Carroll is anywhere near his best they will have a chance. That’s a big ‘if’ though. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4 . 21st CARLISLE UNITED Manager: Paul Simpson (pictured)...3 signings: Dan Butterworth, Ben Barclay, Jack Robinson....Title odds: 50/1...PT Comment: The Cumbrians will do extremely well to avoid an immediate return to League Two which will disappoint absolutely no-one in the southern half of the country. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales