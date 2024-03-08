The PT points the way to automatic promotion for Peterborough United
It’s an average of 93.6 points to finish first and 87.39 points to finish second.
To finish sixth, the last play-off place, the average is 74.89.
Posh currently have 65 points with 11 games to go.
Here are our predictions for those final 11 matches matches, plus the result of the previous Football League meeting, as well as a historical record based on all Football League matches between the clubs.
v Burton Albion (a)
PT prediction: W
Last time: Burton 2, Posh 5.
Historical: W2 D1 L2.
v Stevenage (h)
PT prediction: W
Last time: Posh 0, Stevenage 1
Historical: W0 D0 L1
v Portsmouth (h)
PT prediction: D
Last time: Posh 2, Pompey 1
Historical: W5 D4 L3.
v Cheltenham (a)
PT prediction: W
Last time: Cheltenham 2, Posh 3.
Historical: P5 W2 D1 L2
v Carlisle (h)
PT prediction: W
Last time: Posh 4, Carlisle 1.
Historical: W8 D4 L4
v Orient (a)
PT prediction: D
Last time: Orient 1, Posh 2.
Historical: W6 D3 L7
v Port Vale (h)
PT prediction: W
Last time: Posh 3, Port Vale 0.
Historical: W10 D11 L5
v Oxford (a)
PT prediction: D
Last time: Oxford 1, Posh 2.
Historical: W7 D2 L9
v Fleetwood (h)
PT prediction: W
Last time: Posh 0, Fleetwood 1.
Historical: W5 D0 L3.
v Bristol R (a)
PT prediction: D
Last time: Bristol R 1, Posh 0.
Historical: W6 D7 L8
v Bolton (h)
PT prediction: D
Last time: Posh 0, Bolton 5.
Historical: W4 D0 L3.
Summary
Based on the PT predictions Posh would gain another 23 points this season for a grand total of 88.
Based on the last meeting Posh would gain another 21 points for a grand total of 86.
Based on historical meetings Posh would gain another 17 points for a grand total of 82.
LEAGUE ONE NOTES
Posh won automatic promotion in 2020-21 with 87 points
Posh won automatic promotion in 2008-09 with 89 points
Posh finished fourth in 2010-11 with 79 points.
Posh finished sixth in 2013-14 with 74 points.
Posh finished sixth in 2022-23 with 77 points.
HIGHS/LOWS
(From the last 28 years)
Wolves won the title in 2013-14 with 103 points
Southend won the title in 2005-06 with 82 points.
Ipswich finished second in 2022-23 with 98 points
Colchester finished second in 2005-06 with 79 points.
Wycombe finished sixth in 2021-22 with 83 points
Chesterfield finished sixth in 2014-15 with 69 points.