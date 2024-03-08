The PT points the way to automatic promotion for Peterborough United

​Our friends at the Portsmouth News have calculated the average number of points needed to finish first and second in the third tier of the Football League over the past 28 years, discounting the Covid interrupted season of 2019-20.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT
Posh celebrate promotion to the Championship in 2009.Posh celebrate promotion to the Championship in 2009.
Posh celebrate promotion to the Championship in 2009.

​It’s an average of 93.6 points to finish first and 87.39 points to finish second.

To finish sixth, the last play-off place, the average is 74.89.

Posh currently have 65 points with 11 games to go.

Jordan Pickford was in goal for Carlisle on the last occasion they played at Posh in a Football League match. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jordan Pickford was in goal for Carlisle on the last occasion they played at Posh in a Football League match. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jordan Pickford was in goal for Carlisle on the last occasion they played at Posh in a Football League match. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Here are our predictions for those final 11 matches matches, plus the result of the previous Football League meeting, as well as a historical record based on all Football League matches between the clubs.

v Burton Albion (a)

PT prediction: W

Last time: Burton 2, Posh 5.

Former Posh defender Ricardo Santos scored twice when Bolton won 5-0 at London Road last season. Photo David Lowndes.Former Posh defender Ricardo Santos scored twice when Bolton won 5-0 at London Road last season. Photo David Lowndes.
Former Posh defender Ricardo Santos scored twice when Bolton won 5-0 at London Road last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Historical: W2 D1 L2.

v Stevenage (h)

PT prediction: W

Last time: Posh 0, Stevenage 1

Historical: W0 D0 L1

v Portsmouth (h)

PT prediction: D

Last time: Posh 2, Pompey 1

Historical: W5 D4 L3.

v Cheltenham (a)

PT prediction: W

Last time: Cheltenham 2, Posh 3.

Historical: P5 W2 D1 L2

v Carlisle (h)

PT prediction: W

Last time: Posh 4, Carlisle 1.

Historical: W8 D4 L4

v Orient (a)

PT prediction: D

Last time: Orient 1, Posh 2.

Historical: W6 D3 L7

v Port Vale (h)

PT prediction: W

Last time: Posh 3, Port Vale 0.

Historical: W10 D11 L5

v Oxford (a)

PT prediction: D

Last time: Oxford 1, Posh 2.

Historical: W7 D2 L9

v Fleetwood (h)

PT prediction: W

Last time: Posh 0, Fleetwood 1.

Historical: W5 D0 L3.

v Bristol R (a)

PT prediction: D

Last time: Bristol R 1, Posh 0.

Historical: W6 D7 L8

v Bolton (h)

PT prediction: D

Last time: Posh 0, Bolton 5.

Historical: W4 D0 L3.

Summary

​Based on the PT predictions Posh would gain another 23 points this season for a grand total of 88.

Based on the last meeting Posh would gain another 21 points for a grand total of 86.

Based on historical meetings Posh would gain another 17 points for a grand total of 82.

​LEAGUE ONE NOTES

Posh won automatic promotion in 2020-21 with 87 points

Posh won automatic promotion in 2008-09 with 89 points

Posh finished fourth in 2010-11 with 79 points.

Posh finished sixth in 2013-14 with 74 points.

Posh finished sixth in 2022-23 with 77 points.

HIGHS/LOWS

(From the last 28 years)

Wolves won the title in 2013-14 with 103 points

Southend won the title in 2005-06 with 82 points.

Ipswich finished second in 2022-23 with 98 points

Colchester finished second in 2005-06 with 79 points.

Wycombe finished sixth in 2021-22 with 83 points

Chesterfield finished sixth in 2014-15 with 69 points.

