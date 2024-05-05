Ricky-Jade Jones after going close to a goal for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But it’s a narrow one and Posh should be confident of overturning a 1-0 deficit in front of a packed, and inevitably loud, four-sided stadium on Wednesday night, but only if they learn lessons from their last two outings against a well-drilled outfit.

Here’s how to beat Oxford and earn a second trip to Wembley in one season…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1) It was pretty obvious from kick-off Posh had been spooked by the recent 5-0 drubbing at this stadium when the early Oxford goals arrived gift-wrapped by sloppy schoolboy errors. It was therefore understandable to see Posh going longer more often than I’ve seen all season in the early stages of a huge occasion, but it carried on for far too long. I felt sorry for Malik Mothersille who received a steady diet of high balls which he was never likely to win and as a result Posh struggled to find any attacking rhythm in the first-half. It might be more difficult on a tough playing surface at London Road, but Posh need to trust the style that led to such a positive season. Once they got going they looked a class apart from their hosts.

Ricky-Jade Jones after going close to a goal for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2) As poor as Posh were for an hour, Oxford rarely looked like scoring either. They look like a team who will rely on Posh errors, the magic of winger Josh Murphy or set-pieces to score goals and Jadel Katongo did a fine defensive job on Murphy which put an even greater restriction on Oxford’s goal-scoring options. It was therefore disappointing to concede from a corner when someone switched off and allowed the smallest player on the pitch to win a header and the tallest player on the pitch to score. Posh must avoid giving away unnecessary set-plays and they need to fully concentrate if they do.

3) It might seem a contradiction, but Posh will look to start fast – something that has proved beyond them on far too many occasions recently – while also staying patient if they don’t find that early goal. Oxford are well-organised defensively, but yesterday’s game suggested Posh are fitter. They were running all over Oxford in the latter stages and the home side were grateful for a handful of soft free kicks in their favour as well as just three minutes of added time on top of the 90 during which the ball couldn’t have been in play for more than 60 seconds. Scoring early as they did in 2011 when faced with a one-goal deficit after the first leg of a semi-final play-off match against MK Dons would be optimum, but they must also make sure they are still in the game for the final 30 minutes to make that fitness edge count. Passing at a good tempo from the start would push home that advantage, but there can be no panic if an early breakthrough doesn’t arrive.

4) Kwame Poku will start the second leg and he should. David Ajiboye has had his moments this season, but Posh need to look after the ball on Wednesday and Poku does it so much better, while also offering a serious threat with his dribbling on the right flank. It was a shame Malik Mothersille left the pitch when he did as he would have thrived in the final 30 minutes when Posh took control and balls started to arrive in the Oxford penalty area. The moment when Mothersille’s replacement Ricky-Jade Jones got in the way of a late Poku cross that appeared to be offering Joel Randall a tap-in summed up the difference between the the two Posh centre forwards. Jones took up a position from where he would have found it difficult to score anyway, whereas you’d have bet your house on Mothersille arriving between the goalposts to score himself. Mothersille gets the nod from me to start again as chances might be at a premium and your best mobile finisher will need to be on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5) Randall was excellent yesterday. He generally made good decisions on the ball to complement his ability to pop up in space. If he repeats that form on Wednesday Posh could easily win by two goals or more.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

6) Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark have enjoyed outstanding seasons, but, particularly the latter, have become a tad predictable by constantly cutting inside looking for shooting opportunities. Defenders are usually queueing up to to make blocks. Mason-Clark has the ability to just run past defenders on the outside and play an early cross, like Mothersille did when he played out wide at Bristol Rovers recently. It gives defenders less time to get set and less time to get back and fill the penalty area with numbers. But if Posh are in possession on the edge of the area try a shot occasionally. With the amount of bodies Oxford pulled into the penalty area late on the possibility of an unsighted goalkeeper or a kindly deflection leading to a goal increases.