Malik Mothersille has just scored his second goal for Posh against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

Barnsley host Bolton in the first leg of their semi-final on Friday (7.30pm kick off) before Posh travel to Oxford the following night (7.45pm).

The return legs take place on Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8 both with 8pm kick offs. Posh play on the Wednesday.

But which teams are in the best shape for the post-season fun?

Ephron Mason-Clark applauds the Posh fans after his substitution in the Bolton game. Photo David Lowndes.

Notes: Form guide is last 8 League One games.

Odds to win the play-offs at Sky Bet on April 28.

BOLTON

The final table confirms Bolton are the third-best team in League One this season and the team finishing third have won four of the last five third tier play-off campaigns so no wonder ‘The Trotters’ are the favourites to return to the Championship.

Malik Mothersille's goal celebrations against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

Pros: It’s a deep squad in all positions with plenty of experience and youthful exuberance. They are close to a fully fit squad as well which is unusual at the end of a 46-game slog. They will be the best supported club in the play-offs with all the advantages that can bring. They have the best home record in the division and their current form suggests a team hard to beat.

Cons: Look at the Posh goals on Saturday and see how slow Bolton were at the back when the ball was played behind and through them. They didn’t win the play-offs last season with Connor Bradley and James Trafford in their side so will they be mentally scarred?

Form guide: W3 D4 L1 F15 A9

Odds: 13/8.

POSH

Posh are thrillingly/worryingly unpredictable as they showed with two contrasting halves in the 3-3 home draw with Bolton last weekend. Now they play Oxford, who they outclassed 3-0 at home in December, but who battered Posh 5-0 at the Kassam Stadium just over a fortnight ago. Go figure!

Pros: It’s a young, confident squad who looked like their energy had returned last weekend. They are the best footballing side in the division and if they click for three games they will be back in the Championship. They have the pace, skill and power up front to dismantle anyone. They have generally turned up for the biggest games this season, including one at Wembley. They appear to have found a centre-forward who is a reliable finisher. They have a manager who wins promotions.

Cons: They continue to concede daft goals, usually during hopelessly slow starts to matches. They would not want any defensive or midfield injuries or suspensions as they have little in the way of back-up. If Bolton are mentally scarred by last season’s play-offs how do you think Posh are feeling? Hillsborough will be thrown in their faces constantly in the next fortnight.

Form guide: W4 D1 L3 F15 A15

Odds: 15/8

OXFORD

Oxford were probably delighted to see Barnsley concede a last-minute equaliser to Cobblers last weekend as it meant ‘The Us’ would tackle Posh in the semi-finals rather than Bolton. Recent history will make Oxford very confident of reaching Wembley.

Pros: They have the best current form over the last eight matches in the whole of League One. They have a goal difference over those matches of +15 which includes that thumping of Posh when top midfielder Cameron Branagan didn’t even play so the semi-final first leg certainly won’t hold any terrors for them. Winger Josh Murphy looks a class above League One level.

Cons: They might be over-reliant on Murphy to create chances. They have a rookie manager who won’t have experienced the pressure the play-offs bring. They struggle to defend against slick-passing teams and through balls according to WhoScored.com.

Form guide: W5 D2 L1 F19 A4.

Odds: 4/1.

BARNSLEY

The team the other three contenders would have wanted to play on current form. Panic-sacked manager Neill Collins with one game of the season to go.

Pros: They have goals in their team, especially from a strong midfield unit. They have excellent away form, better than any other play-off team. No-one will expect them to beat Bolton which could give them a dangerous ‘nothing-to-lose’ mentality.

Cons: Only relegated Cheltenham had worse form over the last eight games than Barnsley. They have a poor defensive record and struggle to defend crosses. A caretaker-manager is far from ideal, especially one with no wins on his record.

Form: P8 W1 D2 L5 F12 A16,