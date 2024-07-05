The price of Peterborough United's new left-back can be revealed

Rio Adebisi after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Rio Adebisi after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United have splashed out £500k on the probable replacement for skipper Harrison Burrows.

​The expected departure of Burrows to Sheffield United left Posh hunting for a new left-back and they’ve managed to capture their first choice in Rio Adebisi.

It took a few bids to get Crewe Alexandra to sell the 23 year-old to Posh though. The PT has been told the the eventual fee was £500k which takes the club’s summer spending to around £1.5 million on five players.

Winger Cian Hayes moved to Posh from Fleetwood on the same day as Adebisi arrived from Crewe to join forwards Chris Conn-Clarke and Abraham Odoh, as well as centre-back George Nevett, as new signings in a squad that is spending next week at a training camp in Spain.

Adebisi has signed a three-year deal. He can play left-back or left wing-back.

