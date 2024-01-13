Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson and Charlton Athletic head coach Michael Appleton can’t see the transfer of Jonson Clarke-Harris between clubs going ahead.

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Charlton had on offer in excess of £500k for the 29 year-old double League One Golden Boot winner accepted 10 days ago, but the player has yet to agree personal terms.

Ferguson, after watching his side beat Charlton 2-1 in a League One fixture at the Valley on Saturday, said: “It’s gone quiet. Charlton have had a bid accepted a long time ago, but the personal terms, they’re way off at the moment. Unless Michael Appleton was to tell me something different, I don’t think it will be happening.

“After the bid was accepted you would have thought it might have happened by now. There’s nothing like ‘Jonno’ in the league, but it’s out of my hands. It’s up to ‘Johnno’ and Charlton to strike a deal."Appleton agreed with Ferguson. “That’s my understanding of it as well. Who knows if the deal is dead? But the distance between both parties shows it’s probably nearer to not being alive than being alive.

“You’re always disappointed when a potential signing of that quality doesn’t happen, but you can’t keep hold of that disappointment too long.

“The reality is there’s other options out there and other players that we are working hard to try and bring in. If we can get one of those players then it will definitely help us and make us better.”