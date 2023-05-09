Kwame Poku (blue) in action for Colchester against Exeter in the 2020 League Two play-offs. Photo:Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

​Most recently Kwame Poku played for Colchester United in the 2020 League Two play-offs at the age of 18. His team were beaten by Exeter City in the semi-finals.

Dan Butler was part of the Newport County squad that lost 1-0 to Tranmere at Wembley in the 2019 League Two play-off final.

The full-back was man-of-the-match and joined Posh that summer.

Nathan Thompson is carried off injured after 5 minutes of the 2015 League One play-off final at Wembley. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

Experienced defender Nathan Thompson has played play-off football for two clubs, not that he remembers it fondly.

He was carried off injured after five minutes of the 2015 League One play-off final when playing for Swindon Town against Preston North End at Wembley.

Preston went on to win the game 4-0.

And in the 2019 League One play-offs Thompson was part of the Portsmouth side beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sunderland in a semi-final clash.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in his Coventry City playing days. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris came on as a sub three times when Coventry City beat Notts County and Exeter City to win the League Two play-offs in 2018.

He played 40 minutes of the 3-1 final win at Wembley over the Grecians.

Oliver Norburn was part of the Tranmere Rovers side that won the Conference play-off final against Boreham Wood at Wembley in 2018.

That was the famous game when Peterborough referee Neil Hair sent off a Tranmere player in the first minute, but a Tranmere side that also included Andy Cook and James Norwood still won 2-1.