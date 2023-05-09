The play-off ups and downs of Peterborough United's current players
There is plenty of promotion-winning experience in the Peterborough United camp, but not many squad members have seen Football League play-off action.
Most recently Kwame Poku played for Colchester United in the 2020 League Two play-offs at the age of 18. His team were beaten by Exeter City in the semi-finals.
Dan Butler was part of the Newport County squad that lost 1-0 to Tranmere at Wembley in the 2019 League Two play-off final.
The full-back was man-of-the-match and joined Posh that summer.
Experienced defender Nathan Thompson has played play-off football for two clubs, not that he remembers it fondly.
He was carried off injured after five minutes of the 2015 League One play-off final when playing for Swindon Town against Preston North End at Wembley.
Preston went on to win the game 4-0.
And in the 2019 League One play-offs Thompson was part of the Portsmouth side beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sunderland in a semi-final clash.
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris came on as a sub three times when Coventry City beat Notts County and Exeter City to win the League Two play-offs in 2018.
He played 40 minutes of the 3-1 final win at Wembley over the Grecians.
Oliver Norburn was part of the Tranmere Rovers side that won the Conference play-off final against Boreham Wood at Wembley in 2018.
That was the famous game when Peterborough referee Neil Hair sent off a Tranmere player in the first minute, but a Tranmere side that also included Andy Cook and James Norwood still won 2-1.
Kabongo Tshimanga and Ephron Mason-Clark have played for Boreham Wood and Barnet respectively in National League play-offs.