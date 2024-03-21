MIlan Kovaci. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The 16 year-old represented his country in an under 17 development tournament and claimed a goal while also skippering the side.

Academy manager Dan Robinson said: “it was a thoroughly positive experience for Milan. He is an aggressive central defender who has already signed a scholarship for next season.”

Kovaci joined Posh in 2019 from Illecto, a grassroots football club in London.

Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cyprus. Photo by Jewel Samad, AFP via Getty Images.

Posh first-team star Hector Kyprianou is in the Cyprus senior squad for a friendly international at home to Latvia in Larnaca on Thursday (5pm kick off).

The 22 year-old midfielder won his first Cyrprus caps earlier this season

Posh defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo are currently on England Under 20 duty. They play Poland at the Stadion Miejski, Białystok in an Elite League game on Friday (4.45pm).