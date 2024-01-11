Peterborough United’s EFL Trophy match with Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, January 23 (7.30pm)

A pitch inspection will take place.

The match was postponed on Wednesday night just over an hour before kick off because of a frozen pitch, despite passing two earlier pitch inspections.

The eventual winners of the tie will move into the quarter finals of the competition and face one of the three remaining teams in the Southern Section; Brighton U21s, Wimbledon or Wycombe Wanderers.

Blackpool, holders Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and either Doncaster Rovers or Wigan, who play on January 16, make up the Northern area semi-finalists.