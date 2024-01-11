The Peterborough United v Crawley Town EFL Trophy tie has been rearranged and area semi-final draw details
The match was postponed on Wednesday night just over an hour before kick off because of a frozen pitch, despite passing two earlier pitch inspections.
The eventual winners of the tie will move into the quarter finals of the competition and face one of the three remaining teams in the Southern Section; Brighton U21s, Wimbledon or Wycombe Wanderers.
Blackpool, holders Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and either Doncaster Rovers or Wigan, who play on January 16, make up the Northern area semi-finalists.
The draw for the area semi-finals is live on Sky Sports News on Friday at 6.30pm.