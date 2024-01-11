News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

The Peterborough United v Crawley Town EFL Trophy tie has been rearranged and area semi-final draw details

Peterborough United’s EFL Trophy match with Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium will now take place on Tuesday, January 23 (7.30pm)
By Ben Jones
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 13:30 GMT
A pitch inspection will take place.A pitch inspection will take place.
A pitch inspection will take place.

The match was postponed on Wednesday night just over an hour before kick off because of a frozen pitch, despite passing two earlier pitch inspections.

The eventual winners of the tie will move into the quarter finals of the competition and face one of the three remaining teams in the Southern Section; Brighton U21s, Wimbledon or Wycombe Wanderers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool, holders Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City and either Doncaster Rovers or Wigan, who play on January 16, make up the Northern area semi-finalists.

The draw for the area semi-finals is live on Sky Sports News on Friday at 6.30pm.

Related topics:Crawley TownDoncaster RoversWiganWycombe WanderersBolton Wanderers