Posh's former Derby County star Jack Marriott in action.

The Peterborough United team I’d pick for a must-win match at Derby County. Would you recall the club’s former Ram?

Peterborough United face a must-win Championship clash at relegation rivals Derby County tomorrow (February 19, 3pm).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:01 pm

A win could get Posh out of the relegation zone as long as Reading are beaten at Preston North End.

A defeat and Posh would drop to next-to-bottom in the table with away fixtures at top two Fulham (February 23) and Bournemouth (March 8) looming.

Sadly midfielders Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows remain on the injury list as does centre-back Mark Beevers. Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards is available again.

I’ve stuck with a 4-3-3 formation.

1. STEVEN BENDA

The on-loan goalkeeper has enjoyed some strong performances since getting into the starting line-up.

Photo: www.jmpuk.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

As long as two committed displays in five days haven't taken too much out of him Thompson is a shoo-in selection at right-back. His defensive strength gets him in ahead of Bali Mumba.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

His left-footedness gives the side some much needed balance. He's nifty going forward and his pace helps him out defensively. He's my left-back.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

We've seen the athletic, no-nonsense defender we thought we were getting in the summer in the last two matches. He'll need to be strong again tomorrow.

