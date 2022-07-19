Harrison Burrows in action for Posh last season. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old claimed three goals and seven assists for Posh in season that ended in relegation from Championship, despite playing out of position as a left wingback or left-back.

He’s predominantly played as a left-back in a pre-season campaign that continues against Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday (7.45pm), but he’s still assisted on a couple of Jonson Clarke-Harris goals.

The use of Burrows in pre-season so far is at odds with management comments at the end of last season that he’d be better employed further forward.

"It doesn’t matter where I play, I’m still going to play my game which means creating goals and trying to score goals,” Burrows told the Posh + service.

"There was one game last season when I played left-back, left wng-back and as a number 10 so I’m used to getting shifted around.

"I’m happy to play left-back because the way the modern day full-back is used it still means I can get forward and get crosses in. I can also move inside and become like an extra midfielder.

"The cross for Jonno’s goal at Stevenage was an example of what our relationship is all about. He knows every time I get the ball I will be looking up to see where he is and if I find him with an early cross he usually scores.

“I was happy with 10 goal contributions in the Championship, but I can get more than that this season. I’m always looking to get better.

"If I do end up playing left-back I will have to improve my one-on-one defending.

"Pre-season is important because the manager has his eye on everyone and if we don’t perform we won’t get into the side for the first League One match.

"We’re all buzzing for that first game at Cheltenham though. We’re all excited about the season ahead.”