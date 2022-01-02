The Peterborough United signings who exceeded expectations to become excellent players at London Road

That got us thinking about Posh signings who exceeded expectations to become hits at London Road. Here are many such players with nominations from Posh fans on social media and from PT Posh writer Alan Swann.
Tomorrow (January 3) we’ll cover the players we thought would be good signings, but turned out to be big disappointments.
No current Posh players have been included apart from one from a previous spell at London Road.
1. CHRIS WHELPDALE
Posh had great joy in signing players from non-league, but few would have expected winger Whelpdale to be as successful as the Holy Trinity of Aaron Mclean, Craig Mackail-Smith and George Boyd. Whelpdale pitched up from Billericay and played key roles and scored important goals in the back-to-back promotions of 2007-08 and 2008-09. The Championship was a step too far, as it was for many, but he made a terrific contribution to an outstanding Posh team.
2. DAVID FARRELL
The speedy former Aston Villa winger hadn't torn up any trees at Villa Park or Wycombe Wanderers when Barry Fry signed him for Posh in 1997, but his thrilling runs and habit of scoring brilliant goals soon made him a fans' favourite. He could be inconsistent, but few would have predicted a Posh career of 52 goals in 388 appearances, which included the greatest hat-trick ever seen in a Third Division play-off semi-final against Barnet at London Road in May, 2000. A club legend.
3. JOHN COZENS
Centre forward John Cozens didn't enter the Football League until the age of 24 and, after a promising start at Notts County, he was out of favour there when new Posh manager Noel Cantwell made him his first signing in December, 1972. His new club were struggling at the foot of the Fourth Division table at the time, but a brilliant manager and the goals of Cozens led Posh to the title the following season. Cozens captained that side. At £8k he turned out be a brilliant bargain.
4. ROBBIE COOKE
Posh had success with signing non-league players well before Darragh MacAnthony took control at London Road. None were better than striker Cooke who had dropped down to play for Grantham following his release from Mansfield Town. He scored in his first four Posh matches and his finishing ability has rarely been matched by any who have followed in his footsteps at London Road. His 68 goals in 137 Posh appearances is a great record