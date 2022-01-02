The Peterborough United signings who exceeded expectations to become excellent players at London Road

3. JOHN COZENS

Centre forward John Cozens didn't enter the Football League until the age of 24 and, after a promising start at Notts County, he was out of favour there when new Posh manager Noel Cantwell made him his first signing in December, 1972. His new club were struggling at the foot of the Fourth Division table at the time, but a brilliant manager and the goals of Cozens led Posh to the title the following season. Cozens captained that side. At £8k he turned out be a brilliant bargain.