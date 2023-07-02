The Peterborough Telegraph asked Peterborough United fans to nominate the signings who exceeded, and who failed to live up to, expectations.

Those nominated are here along with updates on where they are now.

The PT put forward Ken Charlery as one surprisingly good arrival.

He was a gangly, clumsy and pretty hopeless right winger when he pitched up at London Road as one of six transfer deadline signings made by legendary manager Chris Turner in March, 1991.

Posh paid Maidstone a paltry £5k for his services, but once moved to a centre-forward role he quickly turned into a club legend scoring 26 goals in his first full season including two in a Third Division play-off final at Wembley which secured his club a place in the second tier of English football for the first time.

The PT pick for most disappointing signing was Mick Lambert, a top-class winger in the top-flight with Ipswich Town who bombed at London Road after arriving in 1979. He only played 18 times in two years, scoring twice.

Your views as told to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter….

1 . DANNY SWANSON A Posh flop who now runs his own coaching company. He is the founder of DS11 Football Academy. 'I was completely sold on the YouTube compilations and thought we had our Scottish Messi.' @HarryAnders272.

2 . TYRONE BARNETT The club's first million ound signing flopped and recently joined Leamington FC who will play in the same division as Stamford AFC next season. 'All the hype of 1st million pound man who turned out to be one of the biggest donkeys I have seen in a Posh shirt.' @OHarniess.

3 . RICKY MILLER The local man who moved to Posh after a 40-goal season at Dover Athletic was a huge disappointment. Now at Risborough Rangers of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division. 'Too overhyped after his spell at Dover and never succeeded for us unfortunately.' @kelansarsan.

4 . JASON CUMMINGS After a bright start the loan signing from Forest sank without trace. Cummings has now joined Indian Super League club Mohun Bagan Super Giants after a successful spell in Australian football.