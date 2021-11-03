The Peterborough United public have spoken and JCH has to play against Fulham! ‘If he doesn’t start I’m not going, others can do his running, we need a bully in the side’

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Almost 500 votes were cast on Twitter in three hours with a whopping 91.3% wanting to see the big number nine back in the starting line-up!

Here are some of the comments posted by supporters to @PTAlan Swann.

If he is not starting then I won’t be going. When he came on last night we looked a far better side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@wackerlegend

JCH up top with Dembele and Szmodics just off him doing all his running.

@Liampufc1996

We might just sneak a set piece goal ourselves with JCH in the side and after he scoredgainst Huddersfield it bodes well.

@TonyCupoli

Aboslute no brainer. Yes he starts.

@talkSPORTDrive

Anyone who says he shouldn’t start is deluded. We ain’t going to out-football teams in this division. Play to our strengths, get the ball up to him and then get Dembele/Sammie feeding off him.

@bluearmy1989

Posh were 20 yards further up the pitch when he came on against Huddersfield. It was good to see the attacking trio of JCH, Szmodics and Dembele, which served Posh so well last season, finally reunited.

@PoshboyAlan

Yes to JCH. He scored against Huddersfield and we need a centre forward to match Mitrovic.

@Alexnelson2004

JCH gives extra height at both ends of the pitch.

@poshskin1105

JCH should start on Saturday. He will be helpful defensively, but will allow also us to get forward. If it’s Dembele up top then Cornell’s goal kicks will just come straight back towards our goal.

@juppy95

Play him as we need someone to try and bully the defence and win balls when we inevitably start playing long.

@E_Sure91

No he shouldn’t play. Quick counter attacks are our best chance against Fulham, not long ball. I would change at half time if we can’t get out though as there’s a good argument either way.

@CrispLevi

Of course he should start. He is fit, he is not banned. Let’s not forget he was the best player in League One last year and the top goalscorer. We wouldn’t be here without him and we have hardly set the world alight when he has not played.

@joeldowland

Play him. JCH wants a scrap so let’s see if Fulham get drawn into it and have runners off of him.

@DazMoody

Hearing him say he wants to fight defenders is exactly what we need on Saturday so play him.

@PaddySkinhead

Don’t play him. Fulham will have lots of possession so we need to be quick on the counter attack.