The Peterborough United players at risk in the January sales and who the Posh fans would let go

Here, the club’s fans have their say who can leave and the Peterborough Telegraph picks six players who could be at risk unless there is a dramatic improvement in form in the final four matches before the January transfer window opens.
Out-of-favour goalkeeper Christy Pym is one player Posh are certain to try and move on.
All fans’ comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Posh fans on who they would let leave London Road in January...
Clarke-Harris, Beevers, Ward, Szmodics, Grant will all never be good enough at this level. Problem is you’d want them all back in League One next season.
@CrispLevi
Wasn’t trying to be that brutal, but add Kent and Butler to that list above!
@Robewing71
Beevers, Butler, Ward and Fergie.
@razzyhudsOn
Butler, Ward, Beevers, Kanu can go. Unfortunately a step up too far. Send Coventry back as well.
@Kyle_Irving
All of them need a kick up the backside to start playing like a Championship club.
@MichaelRealReed
My list: JCH, Beevers, Ward, Grant, Kent, Butler, Knight, Coventry. Bit of a worry actually that the list continues to grow.
PaulGC84
Wouldn’t get rid of them, but was expecting more from JCH, Taylor and Coventry after all the fuss we made about him! To be fair to the others we all knew it was going to be a massive step up.
@davidwhy1971
Dan Butler. There’s about five or six who realistically won’t ever be Championship level though!
@AlexBatt
Beevers does enough. Kent, Butler and Ward first names to leave followed by Coventry. Everyone else I’d keep.
@AdammortonJ
Unless we stay in touch with the teams above, it won’t matter who leaves.
@jimhicksuk
Coventry (big disappointment), JCH (looks overweight and has no mobility), Beevers (does try, but is past it).
@Rutlandspinner
If we continue to play out from the back then Beevers should leave.
@plassedinparis
I would still would give Ward, Kent and JCH the chance to prove themselves. Szmodics, Grant, Taylor need to step up.
@milanvanco1