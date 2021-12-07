The Peterborough United players at risk in the January sales and who the Posh fans would let go

Here, the club’s fans have their say who can leave and the Peterborough Telegraph picks six players who could be at risk unless there is a dramatic improvement in form in the final four matches before the January transfer window opens.

Out-of-favour goalkeeper Christy Pym is one player Posh are certain to try and move on.

All fans’ comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Posh fans on who they would let leave London Road in January...

Clarke-Harris, Beevers, Ward, Szmodics, Grant will all never be good enough at this level. Problem is you’d want them all back in League One next season.

@CrispLevi

Wasn’t trying to be that brutal, but add Kent and Butler to that list above!

@Robewing71

Beevers, Butler, Ward and Fergie.

@razzyhudsOn

Butler, Ward, Beevers, Kanu can go. Unfortunately a step up too far. Send Coventry back as well.

@Kyle_Irving

All of them need a kick up the backside to start playing like a Championship club.

@MichaelRealReed

My list: JCH, Beevers, Ward, Grant, Kent, Butler, Knight, Coventry. Bit of a worry actually that the list continues to grow.

PaulGC84

Wouldn’t get rid of them, but was expecting more from JCH, Taylor and Coventry after all the fuss we made about him! To be fair to the others we all knew it was going to be a massive step up.

@davidwhy1971

Dan Butler. There’s about five or six who realistically won’t ever be Championship level though!

@AlexBatt

Beevers does enough. Kent, Butler and Ward first names to leave followed by Coventry. Everyone else I’d keep.

@AdammortonJ

Unless we stay in touch with the teams above, it won’t matter who leaves.

@jimhicksuk

Coventry (big disappointment), JCH (looks overweight and has no mobility), Beevers (does try, but is past it).

@Rutlandspinner

If we continue to play out from the back then Beevers should leave.

@plassedinparis

I would still would give Ward, Kent and JCH the chance to prove themselves. Szmodics, Grant, Taylor need to step up.

@milanvanco1

1. MARK BEEVERS The skipper has looked out of sorts since he returned from a hamstring injury. His experience, his left-foot and his height, could save him from the chop, but Posh might also like to get one of their likely higher earners off the wage bill. Visually Nathan Thompson is a more inspirational captain. Photo Sales

2. DAN BUTLER It's a certainty Posh will try and sign a left-sided defender who is comfortable at left-back and wing-back in January. Butler is the only Posh player to have appeared in all 20 Championship matches this season and even had a couple of matches as a third centre-back. But his limitations are obvious, although he may well be kept on back-up. Photo Sales

3. JOE WARD Ward has been left out of the last two matchday squads after appearing in all the previous 19 Championship matches. That might mean nothing, but it also might mean the manager has lost confidence in a player who contributed 13 goal assists in the League One promotion campaign last term. Photo Sales

4. JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS Last season's goalscoring hero's stock has fallen quickly this season partly because of fitness concerns. He bagged 33 goals to shoot Posh to the Championship, but he's struggled to make the step us much as anyone. One open play goal is a poor return for a man considered the main striker. Posh might decide to cash in on him now rather than let his value drop even further. Photo Sales