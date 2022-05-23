LInks have been made with other clubs for players under contract, available for transfer and those who have already been released.
Here is what we have found in the last 24 hours including a recommendation that Liverpool, the second best team in the country, should take a look at one hot property.
1. MARK BEEVERS
Current status: Contracted at Posh until June, 2024, but available for transfer. Posh would be happy to get the 32 year-old off the payroll, although he apparently took a cut in wages when signing his new deal last summer. Sheffield Wednesday, who made enquiries for their former player last summer, remain a possible destination as the Owls have just one centre-back, Dominoc Iorfa, currently under contract. It's thought Wednesday boss Darren Moore is keen on an experienced defender, but he will be wary of how little football Beevers played towards the end of last season.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. CHRISTY PYM
Status: Under contract at Posh until June, 2024, but available for transfer. The goalkeeper is another Posh would probably let go on the cheap, possibly even for free. The 27 year-old spent the second-half of last season helping Stevenage avoid relegation from the Football League, but when the PT contacted their manager Steve Evans re Pym when he was made available for transfer, he replied with 'can't afford the wages.' Pym is a League One promotion-winner, but it's thought more likely he will drop into League Two with Bradford City an intruiging possbility.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. KYLE BARKER
Status: Released on a free transfer. The 21 year-old was let go by Posh after a year skippering the club's under 23 side and was quickly linked with League Two clubs Crawley and Crewe Alexandra, although neither club has commented publicly on the possibility of a deal. Midfielder Barker reportedly played well against Crewe in an under 23 game towards the end of the season. The PT understands a couple of National League clubs have shown an interest, although he struggled to get a game at that level in previous loan spells at Wrexham and King's Lynn, although Covid wrecked his chance to impress the Welsh club.
Photo: Courtesy of Wrexham Leader
4. JACK TAYLOR
Status: Thought to be contracted at Posh until June 2024. Reported Ipswich Town interest in the Posh midfielder came as a suprise to London Road director of football Barry Fry who reckoned, slightly tongue-in-cheek it has to be said, it would take a £10million offer to get Posh to the negotiating table. The 23 year-old isn't worth that much certainly after a disappointing campaign at Championship level, but it didn't stop a link last week with second tier Middlesbrough, albeit on one of the many social media sites with 'transfer exclusives' in their bios. They are right once every 50 guesses mind so you never know, although the only 'Jack Taylor' showing on the town's reputable Gazette newspaper appears to be a violent criminal.
Photo: Joe Dent