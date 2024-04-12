Is the Posh player-of-the-year as chosen by the fans on this picture? Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​There are so many worthy candidates and here are a selection of 1-2-3s from the fans as told to @PTAlanSwann on X…

The poll results are the end of the comments.

This is really tough as I had Collins in first place until the last month or so but as it stands. 1) Burrows. Ridiculous stats for a left-back, getting better and better. 2) Collins. Has been almost flawless. 3) EMC. Best attacking player in the league by a country mile.

Harrison Burrows. Photo David Lowndes.

@JohnVerrall

1) Burrows - not in his natural position his stats offensively are brilliant. Come on a lot defensively. 2) EMC - best attacking player, reason why he's got his big move. 3) Kyprianou- not as consistent as Collins, but I just love the way he takes ball under pressure and scores crucial goals.

@CrispLevi

1) Kyprianou. No matter how good everyone else is, the whole system struggles without him. 2) Burrows. Clearly an unbelievable attacking return from left back and has really matured defensively this year as well. 3) Mason-Clark. Electric, direct, and effective. We will miss him.

@HarryAnders272

Collins - Burrows - EMC. So hard to pick between top two.

@JessicaaAC

1) Collins. What a signing. Incredible bit of business to get someone so composed & with that football intelligence. 2) Edwards. God knows how many cigars he’s got through this season, everything just looks effortless for him. 3). Burrows. Gone from part time left-back to superstar.

@JamesGWesley

Tough call but given almost every attack starts from one of these 3, I’m going for 1) Edwards – super composed under pressure, best CB in the EFL. 2) Burrows – assists, goals, rarely misplaces a pass and the man for the moment. 3) Knight – best season at Posh, threat going forward too.

@OfficialNT

1) Burrows - Posh born and bred, his stats for a left back are insane. 2) Collins - never gives the ball away, an 8/10 every week. 3) Mason-Clark - best winger in the league by a mile.

@jacobcr27518800

1) EMC - Carried the attacking threat single handed when Poku was out. Often has to deal with 2/3 defenders on him. 2) Burrows - I was one who said he wasn’t a LB. Come on leaps & bounds defensively & goal threat is huge. 3) Collins - Consistently good. Calm, composed, classy.

@clarkbatfan

Burrows, Edwards, Kyprianou, but it's such a tough ask. Absolutely stupid that I'm not including Mason-Clark, but I can't think of one to drop from those…

@E_Sure91

1) Collins...most consistent player over the season, 2) Edwards...how he hasn't been snapped up yet by a Leicester/Southampton type of team is baffling. 3) EMC...started the season poorly and out of position, but has been magnificent ever since.

@davidrbull2010

1) Collins. Mr Dependable in midfield. 2) Burrows. Defence. Assists. Goals. Has it all. 3) Kyprianou. Under the radar sometimes, but solid.

@TOPCAT8787

So so hard. 5 obvious contenders. Ronnie/Harrison, great when we have the ball, but can they cut it defensively in a struggling side?

1) Kyprianou, 2) Collins. Collins more consistent, but has slightly easier job. Both Championship players. 3) EMC. Incredible on his day, but lacks consistency.

@BobRossklondike

1) Edwards - Rolls Royce Ronnie. 2) Burrows - Hyundai Harrison. 3) Knight - Jaguar Josh. Their defensive passing qualities have been the bedrock and start of everything good - despite often being ponderous and predictable.

@TobyWoody

1) Knight...picked Edwards up when he looked ropey start of the season. 2) Burrows..got better and better as season has gone on. 3) Collins...as above. Started slow. Now showing what I was excited about when we signed him.

@DE180YPOSH

1) Collins. Been brilliant all season pulling the strings from the middle. 2) Burrows. Close between him and Collins as he's had a fantastic season. 3) Edwards. Makes things look real easy and is now much better defensively.

@gavincave66

1) Kyprianou makes us tick. 2) Collins is Mr Reliable, 3) Knight - solid and brilliant breaking out of defence.

Could have easily put Mason-Clark, Poku or Edwards. Best young team we've had for a long time and I forgot Burrows!

@Hagger37

1) Collins. Most consistent player this season. 2) Burrows. His stats for a LB are just ridiculous. 3) Knight. So lucky for Posh he didn't end up at QPR. Key player in both boxes.

@PoshboyAlan

1) Burrows - a boy has become a man. 2) Kyprianou - our best midfielder as I told you and @PTBenJones last season…3) Edwards - a Premier League player in League One.

@MarkPlummer81

1) Edwards pure class. 2) EMC pure class. 3) Collins pure class. And the whole squad for a memorable and entertaining season, whatever happens.

@buckrodgersposh

1) Collins. Mr Consistent. Reads the game beautifully, makes it look effortless. 2) Burrows - Best full back in the league according to El Presidente, he's not wrong. 3) Knight/Edwards - Impossible to separate, much like their partnership.

@IanJBryant

1) Collins. 2) Burrows. 3) Knight/Edwards, I can’t split them. The four most consistent players in the team.

@derren_cooper

1) Burrows - proved doubters wrong. 2) Collins - never puts in a poor shift. 3) Edwards - another solid season.

@Posh089

Burrows, EMC, Collins

@ffsposh

1) Collins. Consistency every game, makes us tick. 2) Mason-Clark. Some of his skills are outrageous, by far our most dangerous attacker. 3) Burrows. Grown into the full back role, and his set pieces and crossing have been incredible.

@Deedz42

1) Burrows very direct, a quality left foot 2nd part of season been first class 2) Knight very strong defensively and very composed on the ball 3) Mason-Clark love his trickery on the ball with his step overs and understanding with Burrows is working wonders.

@bumblesixteen

1) Burrows - ridiculous stats from LB and a big improvement since August. 2) Edwards - strolls through nearly every game. Doesn't even struggle with physicality now either. 3) Collins – his level is just ridiculous. Seems to be everywhere and always available for a pass.

@romysdad

1) Burrows, best player in the league pound for pound. 2) EMC, just about the best attacking player, and the attack is why we are where we are. 3) Collins, our CM controls games, Collins slightly more consistent than Kyprianou and mops up when others lose the ball constantly.

@PUFC7

1) Edwards - oozes class. 2) Burrows - obvs. 3) Kyprianou - look how much we missed him!

@_sophieox.

1) Burrows. Getting better and better. 2) Collins. Consistency. 3) EMC. Attacking talent is unmatched.

@joshwood93

1) Burrows his stats at LB speak for themselves, unreal, goals and assists. 2) Edwards, just come on so much his ability on the ball is incredible puts us so much on the front foot. 3) Collins, a breath of fresh air in midfield, great on the ball and great and recovering play.

@LIampufc1996

1) Harrison Burrows, just pips Archie as he's playing out of position at LB, but he's up there in LG 1 goal stats. 2. Archie Collins, I think he's the best CM in LG 1. 3. Josh Knight, he just pips Ronnie as he was 3rd choice CB last year, but he's been outstanding all year & he's got some crucial goals.

@MrSmileESQ

Archie Collins, Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou, everyone raves about Archie and rightly so, but the 2 games without Hector Kyprianou showed how much we need him as well

@X_Jaydeeeeee_X.

My 8 Yr old’s top 3 in no order. Burrows, Knight and Edwards. He's not picked his favourites.. honestly.

@X_Jaydeeeeee_X.

1) EMC - he has shown the way forward for posh. 2) Edwards - main stay of defence and shown why he’s too good for this League. 3) Collins - what at a find and what a midfield player.

@jImhIcksUK

1) Burrows - Made a mockery of any critics. 2) Collins - makes the midfield purr and links defence to attack so seamlessly. 3) Kioso/Katongo - PK for his influence and positivity in the first half of the season. Katongo for how he has grown to fill the void PK left.

@BerridgeP4

1) Burrows, doesn’t need explaining. 2) Kyprianou, different team without him, best box to box midfielder in the league by a country mile. 3) Knight, so so so so so underrated, don’t think I’ve ever seen the bloke put a foot wrong. Ridiculously solid.

@calebposh

Edwards, best defender in league. EMC, best winger in league. Poku is just Poku.

@FarrowCarl

1) Burrows. Enough said, 2) Archie Collins. A powerhouse in midfield, relentless, accurate and composed. 3) Ronnie Edwards. Solid, composed, mature, strong and controlled.

@Soapy77

THE RESULTS.

3pts for 1st place nomination, 2pts for 2nd place nomination, 1pt for 3rd place nomination.