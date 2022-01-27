The Peterborough United player determined to help Northampton Town win promotion

Idris Kanu after signing for Northampton. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sixfields having agreed to make the short trip across the border to Northampton on Wednesday (January 26).

Kanu, who becomes Town’s third January signing, says his only wish is to make Cobblers fans forget previous allegiances through his performances on the pitch.

He said: “Obviously I know there’s a rivalry between the clubs but, for me, it’s just about playing football and being successful on the pitch.

Idris Kanu in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Hopefully I can make the fans forget about everything else and make them happy that I’m here now.

“I want to play football and enjoy my football and and I want to win stuff come the end of the season so that was a big reason for coming here.”

Kanu is a versatile forward player who can both create and score goals, something the Cobblers are desperate for.

“I like attacking football,” he added. “I’ve got lots of energy, I’m a ball-carrier and I’ll look to create stuff and dribble and score goals. “I’m versatile. I can play up front, I can play as a second striker or a number 10 and I can play on the wings as well and I’ve also played wing-back in the past.

“The team is just lacking that extra oomph in the final third at the moment and I hope I can be the link to help the team push on.”

And the prospect of winning promotion was another persuasive factor for the Sierra Leone international.

He continued: “The team is obviously going well and vying for promotion and there are some good vibes around the place.

“I spoke to the manager and the assistant manager and they convinced me and I felt it was a great project that’s going on here.

“I’m coming here to try and get a promotion and that’s where we want to finish - in the top three. That’s the main goal.”