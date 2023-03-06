There are now 39 inductees in the Posh Hall of Fame after Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron Mclean and Grorge Boyd were honoured recently.
The PT asked Posh fans who should be next and here are the 12 most popular suggestions.
1. MATTHEW ETHERINGTON
The club’s youngest player. He debuted in 1996 aged 15. The winger went on to play in the Premier League with Spurs and West Ham. Won a couple of titles as Posh Under 18s manager as well.
Photo: David Lowndes
2. CHARLIE LEE
A player who performed well in a number of positions. Won three promotions with Posh and scored the goal that secured promotion from the Championship in April 2009. Enjoys amazing popularity within the Posh fan base thanks to his great enthusiasm as well as ability.
Photo: s
3. GABY ZAKUANI
Rock-hard centre-back, and all-round good guy, who was a key man in two Posh promotions from League One. His popularity won him a coveted PT Sports Personality of the Year award.
Photo: Alan Storer
4. MARK TYLER
The gifted goalie is the second highest appearance-maker in Posh history (494). Now the club's long-serving goalkeeper coach.
Photo: Joe Dent