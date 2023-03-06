News you can trust since 1948
Three great graduates from the Posh youth team, from left, Adam Drury, Simon Davies and Matthew Etherington.

The Peterborough United personalities the fans want to see inducted into the club's Hall of Fame

There are now 39 inductees in the Posh Hall of Fame after Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron Mclean and Grorge Boyd were honoured recently.

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago

The PT asked Posh fans who should be next and here are the 12 most popular suggestions.

Only players/personalities who have retired are considered so future shoo-ins Darren Ferguson and Darragh MacAnthony are not included.

1. MATTHEW ETHERINGTON

The club’s youngest player. He debuted in 1996 aged 15. The winger went on to play in the Premier League with Spurs and West Ham. Won a couple of titles as Posh Under 18s manager as well.

Photo: David Lowndes

2. CHARLIE LEE

A player who performed well in a number of positions. Won three promotions with Posh and scored the goal that secured promotion from the Championship in April 2009. Enjoys amazing popularity within the Posh fan base thanks to his great enthusiasm as well as ability.

Photo: s

3. GABY ZAKUANI

Rock-hard centre-back, and all-round good guy, who was a key man in two Posh promotions from League One. His popularity won him a coveted PT Sports Personality of the Year award.

Photo: Alan Storer

4. MARK TYLER

The gifted goalie is the second highest appearance-maker in Posh history (494). Now the club's long-serving goalkeeper coach.

Photo: Joe Dent

