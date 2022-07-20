Ivan Toney in Brentford colours. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Toney was this week linked with a move to Manchester United who have apparently joined Newcastle United and Leeds United in monitoring Brentford’s former Posh star.

Posh sold Toney to Brentford in August, 2020 for a package that could eventually be worth £10 million. Posh signed him from Newcastle for just £250k in August, 2018.

In June, 2021 Posh co-owner Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson told the PT his club would be due 30 percent of any future fee Brentford receive for selling the player. In turn, however, 30 percent of Posh’s cut of the deal would be due to Newcastle.

Dwight Gayle in Newcastle United colours. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Toney was valued at £30 million in the national newspaper story which revealed Manchester United’s interest.

But this week MacAnthony said: “Sell ons for large transfers are never that much to be fair. We would do ok from any deal, but also have to give Newcastle a percentage of it. I’d be surprised if he did move it would be for so little though!”

Toney scored 14 goals in all competitions during his debut season as a Premier League player for Brentford in 2021-22.

Manchester United could lose Cristiano Ronaldo before the start of the Premier League season on August 6. Leeds and Newcastle are both short of striking options.

Newcastle have told former Posh striker Dwight Gayle he can leave for a club in the Championship. The 32 year-old was left behind when Newcastle went on a pre-season tour earlier this month.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “At the end of last season, we had a good conversation, and I made him aware of the situation so he could take his career into its next phase.

"I had a great relationship with him, and I love working with him. He was brilliant for the team last year and he deserved the utmost respect and honesty from me about the how the future lay for him, and I wanted to give him the best chance to find his next home.

"I really hope he goes on and has a great season next year, and I wish him nothing, but success."