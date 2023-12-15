The Peterborough United numbers that add up to a good season, but how Stevenage make a mockery of statistics
Posh are number one in League One for XG (goals you could reasonably expect to score given the quality of chance created) by some distance and a close third in XG against which suggests both ends of the team are in good working order.
Posh also rate highly in terms of ball possession, home points gained, home goals scored, clean sheets kept and in Kwame Poku they have a player joint top of the League One assist charts.
Of course there are also those who will quote a familiar phrase about ‘lies, damned lies and statistics’ and they probably support Stevenage.
Steve Evans’ side have the lowest average ball possession per game in League One (a little over 41%) and yet sit third in the table!
Top scorers
15 Alfie May (Charlton), 13 Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool), Jamie Reid (Stevenage), 12 Devante Cole (Barnsley), 12 Sam Hoskins (Northampton), 11 Colby Bishop (Portsmouth), 11 Dion Charles (Bolton)/
Posh best: 7 Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku.
Most assists
6 Kwame Poku (Posh), Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton), Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby), Jack Sparkes (Portsmouth), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool).
Next Posh best: 4 Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows.
Most clean sheets
10 Will Norris (Portsmouth), 9 Nicholas Bilokapic (Posh), Joe Wildsmith (Derby), Dan Grimshaw (Blackpool).
Most goals (team)
40 Posh; 37 Barnsley, Bolton; 36 Blackpool; 34 Derby, Portsmouth.
Least goals conceded (team)
16 Derby, Portsmouth; 20 Posh, Stevenage, Bolton, Lincoln.
Most home goals (team)
25 Posh (10 matches), Blackpool (12); 23 Bolton (10), Charlton (11).
Most away goals (team)
19 Derby (10 matches), 18 Portsmouth (9), Barnsley (10), Stevenage (11).
15 Posh – 6th best.
Most home points
24 Portsmouth (11 matches); 23 Posh (10), Blackpool (12); 22 Bolton (10), 20 Charlton (11).
Most away points
22 Stevenage (11 matches); 21 Portsmouth (9), Barnsley (10); 19 Derby (10), Oxford (11).
15 Posh (10 matches) 8th best.
Biggest average attendance
26,371 Derby, 21,091 Bolton, 18,194 Portsmouth, 13,241 Charlton.
8,876 Posh 10th best.
Highest ball possession average
58.05% Bolton, 57.85 Portsmouth, 57.55 Posh, 55.68 Exeter, 54.74 Bristol Rovers
Highest XG per game for (Expected goals)
30.17 Posh, 25.54 Blackpool, 21.99 Bolton, 21.76 Portsmouth, 20.21 Derby.
Lowest XG per game against
12.30 Derby, 12.63 Bolton, 12.78 Posh, 14.03 Oxford, 15.25 Portsmouth.