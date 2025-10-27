A damaging defeat to Blackpool saw Darren Ferguson sacked as Peterborough United manager.placeholder image
A damaging defeat to Blackpool saw Darren Ferguson sacked as Peterborough United manager.

The Peterborough United fans who watched Darren Ferguson's last game in charge - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Oct 2025, 07:00 GMT
Posh fans saw the end of an era on Saturday.

Defeat to Blackpool led to the sacking of club legend Darren Ferguson as manager, bringing to a sad end his fourth spell as boss.

Posh were beaten 2-1 to drop to the bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety.

More than 8,000 fans saw the deflating defeat, with just some of the Posh fans who were there pictured here.

Take a look and see who you know.

Posh 1 Blackpool 2

Photo: David Lowndes

Posh 1 Blackpool 2

Photo: David Lowndes

Posh 1 Blackpool 2

Photo: David Lowndes

Posh 1 Blackpool 2

Photo: David Lowndes

