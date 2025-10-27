Defeat to Blackpool led to the sacking of club legend Darren Ferguson as manager, bringing to a sad end his fourth spell as boss.

Posh were beaten 2-1 to drop to the bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety.

More than 8,000 fans saw the deflating defeat, with just some of the Posh fans who were there pictured here.

Take a look and see who you know.

