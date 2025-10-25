Plenty of love and respect for Darren Ferguson, but the vast majority of these fans believe it was the right decision even if he shouldn't be taking all the blame
But almost all paid tribute to the Ferguson’s work as Posh boss and he wasn't the only person fans are blaming for a shocking season.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Sadly inevitable. We’ve seen before when we slide DF has never been able to turn the ship around. Thank you for the memories – @RealJohnEvo
Deserved tribute at the same time as the right decision. A true Posh legend – @ThePoshCat
Memories abound, thanks Fergie. Is it down to DF the squad isn’t anywhere near par with the halcyon days? Doubt it, but the manager will always carry the can. It feels stale & needs a shake up. Chuck statistics in the bin and start playing to win, rather than not to lose – @Fig428
Not his fault, stop selling all our best players and the next manager might stand a chance – @wackerlegend
It was inevitable especially after the chants after the Blackpool winner. Biggest decision of DMac’s career coming up – @romysdad
Hands tied to a footballing ethos that just got trumped. We all want to see beautiful football played well. Turns out, all you need to beat it in League One is 4/5 frontmen willing to work their socks off – @thejummybear
Not saying Fergie ain't got things wrong, but recruitment last 2 years been garbage – @BainoBainer8
He did us well, no need for slagging him off, it was not meant to be this season – @Cliffor80375003
Results and performances have been woeful for 12 months and Fergie has been given more time than other managers would have had to put things right (and rightly so given his history), but crowd starting to turn and players look bereft of confidence and ideas, so inevitable really – @lukewcliff
It was coming to be fair as performances and results have been poor despite the EFL Trophy Final. A legend for the club, but change was required to try and improve our dire league position. Forever grateful for the good times though and the once great style of play – @MNurrish
Darragh has done more wrong than Fergie. He needs to own up that HIS recruitment and HIS policy is flawed. But, I believe this is the correct decision, although it depends again on his recruitment of a manager. I’m not holding my breath. Best of luck Fergie – @LyonsTruths
Correct decision, the players just didn’t buy into his ideas for one reason or another, but he will always be a legend – @aaronlake629
A club legend, but we need fresh ideas and a change. Will take some getting used to! – @LouiseLunaPosh
Had to happen. Fergie has done so well for Posh over the years, but a pattern emerged whereby each time we had a slump he was unable to get us out of it and ended up going. Legend of a manager but the season is nearly a third through and it couldn't continue – @PaulHowell858
Sad but somewhat inevitable. Problem is where is the next manager of Fergie's calibre coming from? – @navaloccasions
Right decision at the right time. Nothing lasts forever. Thanks for the memories. Onwards and hopefully upwards! – @IanJBryant
Right decision, had to go after the results so far this season. I don’t think he could turn it round as our style of play didn’t suit the players we have. We have not created many goal scoring chances this season, and whoever comes in will need a good January transfer window – @BrianSwann1
Fergie was never the problem – the problem is appalling recruitment and the desperation caused by constantly selling our best players. Football is a money game – that’s why the latest Posh beer is brewed in Cambridge! Fry Out! Fergie to become Director of Football. Sorted! – @TobyWoody
Right decision as football had gone stale and boring – @George_pufc
Right decision. It’s a results business and he wasn’t getting them – @CraigIstead
Blackpool semis, Wrexham semis, Old Trafford, Wembley all three times, Derby away NYD, countless other games. This man has given me some of the greatest days of my life. Forever a legend and gutted we couldn’t get it right – @Loatesy95
Something needed to change however he’s been let down by darragh since oxford with poor cheap recruitment – @Kyle_Irving20
Gutted, the real problem is we were only 7/2 to go down this season before a ball was kicked and the chairman laughed at every fan and pundit predicting it. What a self inflicted state of affairs, I blame the naive football manager policy not the gaffer – @Sweeney95Alex
Sacking Fergie is a mistake. All I can do is thank him for the incredible success he brought to the club and the style with which he did it. The current players have let him down badly – @cooper_derren
Gutted, best manager ever at Posh. I still believed he would turn it around, we played far better today, but afraid most of the fan base has turned and left Darragh in an awkward position. Legend will be missed – @JessicaaAC
Best manager we’ve ever had, but his time was up – @AndrewS01534147
Have to say the recruitment in the summer was way below par and the recent additions to the squad no better. Now whether those players are all Fergie's choices or Barry Fry’s and Darragh's is a valid question because every manager's fate is ultimately down to how good the players are – @eddiedixon461
I’m in the minority of one in that I’d have Steve Evans until the end of the season. This season is a write-off now and we just need to stay up at all costs. Fergie part 4 gave us some great days and one almost incredible season, he’ll still be our greatest manager ever – @JamesGWesley.