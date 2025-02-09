Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

​Teams finishing in the final relegation place in League One have averaged just under 47 points over the last 10 seasons.

​Last season Cheltenham Town went down with 44 points.

In successive seasons between 2017 and 2019 Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic picked up 50 League One points and still dropped into League Two.

In the 2020-21 campaign Fleetwood Town survived with just 40 points.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT has predicted how many points Posh will pick up from their remaining 17 matches. They currently have 30 points from 29 games.

v Charlton (away) L0-3.

The Londoners are in good form

v Stevenage (away) D2-2

A repeat of last season’s scoreline.

v Huddersfield (away) L0-1

The Terriers have been tottering lately, but they carry a set-piece threat which might be enough.

v Shrewsbury (home) W1-0

Scoring the first goal will be crucial in this relegation battle.

v Blackpool (away) D1-1

The Seasiders have drawn six of their last seven League One home matches!

v Wycombe (home) L1-3

We haven’t beaten them in our last six meetings away from Wembley.

v Cambridge (away) W 1-0

If Posh are to win an away game this season it will surely be this one.

v Charlton (home) D1-1

A second clash between these teams in six weeks will be a tight affair.

v Reading (away) L1-2

The Royals have been strong at home this season.

v Crawley (away) D2-2

A huge game and it will probably be very open again as it was when Posh beat the Reds 4-3 at home.

v Northampton (home) W1-0

Posh usually win this fixture, but don’t expect a repeat of the 5-1 thrashing of last season.

v Mansfield (away) D1-1

Posh will surely be motivated by the 3-0 duffing The Stags dished out on Boxing Day.

v Stockport (home) D1-1

County are enjoying an outstanding season.

v Barnsley (away) D2-2

Posh have a good recent record in this fixture, although it would be a big help on Easter Monday if an erratic Tykes team are no longer in the running for promotion.

v Bolton (home) L1-3

Posh have struggled to beat ‘The Trotters’ in recent seasons.

v Rotherham (away) W1-0

The Millers are heading for mid-table obscurity so they will have nothing to play for on the final day!

v Birmingham (home) L0-2

A fixture still to be rearranged which will only go one way, probably.

The PT are predicting Posh can pick up another 19 points this season which should be enough to avoid a drop into League Two for the first time in 17 years.