The only Peterborough United player to appear in all 20 Championship matches this season has been axed from our team to play at Nottingham Forest

3. JOE TOMLINSON

The summer signing has been catching the eye in recent Posh Under 23 games. It's a risk defensively as he'll be up against the gifted and quick Brennan Johnson, but the quality of delivery in open play and from set-pieces he offers could be a big bonus going forward. He replaces Dan Butler, the only Posh player to appear in all 20 Championship matches this season, at left-back.