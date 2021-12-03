The only Peterborough United player to appear in all 20 Championship matches this season has been axed from our team to play at Nottingham Forest

The real Posh manager Darren Ferguson has tried many permutations of player and formation so our 4-5-1 (4-3-3) system shouldn’t be discounted.
The only Posh player to appear in all 20 Championship matches this season is on our bench as we employ a summer signing with a particular skill.
1. DAI CORNELL
Posh probably need competition for the goalkeeper's jersey, but Cornell has done a decent job since stepping into the role.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
It's back to a flat back four tomorrow with Thompson at right-back. He'll need to hold his defensive position more in our formation. He often went walkabout as Posh chased a win against Barnsley last weekend.
3. JOE TOMLINSON
The summer signing has been catching the eye in recent Posh Under 23 games. It's a risk defensively as he'll be up against the gifted and quick Brennan Johnson, but the quality of delivery in open play and from set-pieces he offers could be a big bonus going forward. He replaces Dan Butler, the only Posh player to appear in all 20 Championship matches this season, at left-back.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
The teenage defender has shown he can stand up to the power and pace of Championship forwards and his class on the ball could start Posh attacks from the centre of the back four.