Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson congratulates his players after Saturday's win over Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In the interests of giving a Posh playing hero a fair chance I still do. McCann had just 11 months in charge and the first four were spent trying to rescue a Championship lost cause, one left behind by the man who has since replaced him.

But now I wish the change from McCann to Darren Ferguson had happened sooner. Posh are much better now under a boss with an outstanding success rate of three promotions from League One. The experienced players, including Nathan Thompson who was alienated by the previous manager and on the verge of leaving, are back performing at their best.

Posh will definitely move into the play-off places with a win at home to lowly Oxford on Saturday as close rivals Bolton Wanderers are occupied with the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley the following day. They could even move up two places as out-of-form Derby are at home to third-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday. That in itself is a remarkable achievement for more than one reason.

Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United celebrates the win over Derby at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

When Ferguson took charge of his first Posh match, of his fourth spell in charge, at Port Vale on January 16 his team were three places and five points outside the play-off places. They were nine points adrift of Bolton and Derby County.

After losing 5-0 at home to Bolton on February 11, the gap to the Trotters was 12 points and increased to 15 points not long afterwards.

And, now six weeks later, Posh are a point behind The Trotters and the Rams after beating the latter 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium at the weekend.

Posh have won nine and lost four of their 14 matches under Ferguson. The 28 points they’ve gained at two points a game is automatic promotion form.

Their goal difference has improved to just two worse than Derby and three worse than Bolton. They’ve scored more goals than their main rivals for a top six spot. And they’ve now scored more than second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. Only leaders Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich have scored more than the 65 goals Posh have managed.

Posh have also kept six clean sheets under Ferguson after also picking up six clean sheets in the 24 matches under Grant McCann, although they still have the worst record for goals conceded (47) of any side in the top 10.

Away form has seen the biggest transformation with Posh winning five out of seven on the road for Ferguson compared to three out of 12 under McCann, although the fixture schedule has a lot to do with that.

McCann deserves credit for pushing for the arrival of Ephron Mason-Clark from Barnet in August and the development of Kwame Poku, but Posh are playing their best football of the season now.

Momentum is vital now and Posh have it. They need to keep going though, while taking no result for granted. The win for bottom club Forest Green over Wednesday on Sunday is a warning against complacency ahead of any fixture, as was the recent horror show for Posh against Cheltenham.